Four Ludington choirs will participate in the Joy in Community concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Peterson Auditorium.
The concert will be conducted by Elliot Plummer, choir director for Ludington Area Schools. It will feature voices from both high school and middle school choir classes, while also including voices from former choir students and community members who will come together to sing for Plummer’s senior conducting recital.
“It is not just my high school groups, it is all groups, sixth- through 12th-grade, that I invited to participate on Saturday,” Plummer said. “It will include the sixth-grade choir, the combined seventh- and eighth-grade chorus, the Arts Choral and the Bel Conto.”
Plummer said the theme for Saturday’s concert is “Joy in Community.”
“I wanted to pick music that celebrates being together and the fact that it is a really good thing to be together,” he said. “In order to physically represent that (the theme) all of the choirs are together for almost all of the piece.”
Plummer said there will be a soprano-alto feature — “Joyful Joyful Day” — and a Zambian welcoming song sung by tenor and bass.
Aside from those two feature songs, it will be everyone singing together all of the time.
Plummer has a number of Ludington alumni — along with some community members, some church friends and people who just wanted to sing — who responded to his call for singers.
“We have gotten a decent number of singers to augment the school choirs,” he said. “It is floating at just under 20.”
Plummer said his students along with those from the community will get together on Saturday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. to rehearse.
“We have two-and-a-half hours to basically work on one piece in particular,” Plummer said. “The piece is ‘Ubi Caritas’ by Dan Forrest; that is the capstone piece for the concert.”
Everything that his school groups are singing during the concert doubles for Plummer’s master’s program. The students have been working on material since the first day of classes this trimester, according to Plummer.
“It’s like we are killing two birds with one stone,” he said. “We are hitting that first trimester concert and we are knocking out the master’s recital.”
The length of the performance is a requirement for the degree, according to Plummer.
“A standard professional performance is 45 minutes to one-and-a-half hours’ worth of content,” he said. “On a regular concert we would fill 45 minutes of singing but it would not be continuous. Because of this concert’s theme, we wanted to have this thread of connectives. The high school ensembles are non-stop singing for the whole 45-plus minutes.”
The ensembles were given 13 pieces of music and two months to learn it.
“This has tripled the students’ workload,” he said. “It has been fun to treat them as professionals, not that I wouldn’t normally, but there is this heightened sense of rehearsal urgency. … We have this large body of repertoire that we need to cover, it is an exciting body or repertoire and it is a challenging body of repertoire and we will share the difficulty together.”
He said the groups have handled the workload well.
Plummer has been with Ludington Area Schools for eight years. Saturday’s recital is part of master’s degree curriculum through Messiah University in Pennsylvania.
Plummer said he’s pursuing the degree because he’s a passionate teacher who cares deeply about his students. He wanted to become the best person that he could be for his family, his students and himself.
“When it comes to what I want to pour myself into, I want to pour myself into where my heart’s passions and calling is, and that’s in music making. My master’s had to be in music performance,” he said. “I wanted my master’s, in a sort-of-selfish way, for myself. I wanted to really enhance my own personal musicianship,I wanted to become the best conductor, the best vocalist, the best rehearsalist as possible for me but also for my students.”
Plummer said the world doesn’t need anymore mediocre-level musicians teaching music or uninspiring teachers teaching music. What it needs, he said, is more quality and passion for the music itself.
“I wanted to make sure I set myself on the course,” he said. “The only way I saw doing that was to go get the real deal performance degree.”
Plummer should receive his master’s in December.