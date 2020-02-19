Jack Jubar, an O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader, finally met with success.
Jubar won third place in 2018, was runner-up in 2019 and this year he was named the champion of the 23rd annual Ludington Daily News Spelling Bee.
The word he won with — “secession.”
For each word he spelled, Jubar would write it in his palm with his finger before saying the letters out loud.
“I feel pretty happy because I put in a lot of effort studying,” Jubar said after he awarded his gold medal.
