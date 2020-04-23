Jack Jubar, an O.J. DeJonge eighth-grader, has worked extremely hard over the course of several years at spelling, in fact at every thing he does from school, to music to practical jokes, and that hard work paid off for the eighth-grader that earned himself a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington.
On Tuesday, Scripps National Spelling Bee announced that it would cancel the bee after organizers concluded there is “no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee was scheduled for Sunday, May 24 through Friday, May 29.
“I was super disappointed,” Jubar said after learning that the spelling bee had been canceled. “Scripps had a lot of cool stuff planned for the week. It was going to be an awesome experience to be able to go there.”
“Our hearts go out to the spellers who won’t get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make,” Paige Kimble, the bee’s executive director, said in a statement.
In March, Scripps announced that this year’s bee would be postponed, but did not commit to a date. On Tuesday, organizers said following the cancellation, they would find a way to recognize the more than 150 spellers who had already won their regional bees and qualified for the national finals.
The announcement means kids who are in eighth grade this year will miss their final opportunity to compete in the national finals. Scripps will not change eligibility requirements for next year’s bee, which is scheduled for June 1-3, 2021, at its longtime venue, a convention center outside Washington. The bee has always been open to kids through the eighth grade.
It is the first time since 1945 that the bee has been canceled.
Jubar said the cancellation did not come as a surprise to him and his family.
“With them positioning it, it was really just up in the air,” he said.
He said he was just looking forward to the whole experience.
“We recognize the there are a lot of people in a lot worse situations than we are. We are very grateful to be safe at home, all together and healthy, in the grand scheme of things this is not a big deal,” said Jill Jubar. “With that said, we are both extremely disappointed and at the same time very understanding of Scripps’ decision. They needed to take a lot of people’s safety into account and they made the best decision to do that.”
Jill was planning on going to Washington with Jack while still deciding whether to make if a family trip.
“We were learning towards making it a family trip to make it a full experience,” she said. “This being Jack’s eighth-grade year and the last year that he could participate, we wanted to participate. We wanted to take advantage of that. That really is part of the disappointment is that is not just about the bee and competing at that national level about the whole week and all the experiences that Scripps plans for the kids to participate in.”
Jill describes her son as driven.
“He is a remarkable driven young man,” Jill said of Jack. “He has always impressed me for how he dedicates himself for any task hand. That goes for his academics, it goes for his band involvement, cross country and for his April’s Fools Joke, (Jack completely covered his mom’s car with sticky notes) and his attempts and focus on his spelling words.”
Jubar was champion of the 23rd annual Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee, by spelling the word “secession” correctly.
Finishing in the top three was not uncommon for Jubar who finished third in 2018 and second in 2019.
Jubar did say those two years motivated him to push himself even harder for his eighth-grade year, his final chance to earn a trip to the national spelling bee.
“One of the reasons this feels like such a bigger blow because Jack doesn’t have anything to put himself into right now,” Jill said. “Something to distract himself with right now, like school, track or his peers. All of those things have been taken away.”
Since Jack will not be eligible to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee or the Ludington Daily News Community Spelling bee any longer, he wanted to leave a piece of advice for future speller. His advice is to find a method of studying that works for you and stick with it.