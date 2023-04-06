An effort to recall Pere Marquette Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau will move forward following a decision in 51st Circuit Court.
Judge Susan Sniegowski on Thursday denied an attempt by Bleau to appeal two recall petitions filed against him by P.M. resident Tim Iteen and supported by the Mason County Election Commission.
The first petition alleges that Bleau “had direct knowledge of inaccuracies in multiple water bills administered by his wife, (Treasurer) Karie Bleau,” and that he “failed to bring corrective action recommendations to the township board which led to a loss in revenue of more than $20,000.” The second petition asserts that “multiple employees have resigned” due to Bleau’s management.
Bleau told Sniegowski that the language of the petitions lack certain standards required by state statute.
“Petitions 1 and 2 do not meet the … definition of fact,” Bleau said. “The language is the opposite of fact. It’s speculation, it’s opinion.”
He added that the first petition targets his wife, and should not apply to him.
“How can an officer be recalled for somebody else’s conduct?” Bleau said.
He alleged that the election commission “failed to follow the standards of the statute by allowing two petitions to go through.”
Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink, who represented the election commission, contended that it’s not the election commission’s job to establish or verify truth, rather to determine if the charges are “sufficient … to the extent that the office-holder has notice … of the reasons why the recall is being requested.”
“There is no requirement … in the law that tasks the commission with determining whether the facts are true or not,” Kreinbrink stated, citing a 2018 Michigan Supreme Court case establishing that “questions of fact … are political questions that are up to the electors.”
After a brief deliberation, Sniegowski stated that she agreed with Kreinbrink.
“Mr. Bleau’s assertions of error on the commission’s part — that they did not determine that the assertions in the recall petitions are true — that is not what the law says is the duty of the election commission,” Sniegowski said, adding, “that’s up to the voters.”
“Based on that, the language is clear,” she said, “and I do rule in favor of the election commission on this.”
Bleau told the Daily News after the hearing that he accepts the judge’s decision, but he believes the issue is rooted in a “personal vendetta,” and he was disappointed by the ruling on the commission’s role with respect to truth.
“The standards of law in this case have determined that the language doesn’t need to be true, and that’s what the judge just said,” Bleau said. “The people of Pere Marquette Township will determine if my conduct is appropriate or not, and I can live by those decisions of the people.”
He said he understands the judge is bound by law, but he doesn’t intend to back down.
“I’m going to continue to fight this battle and fight for the people of the township,” Bleau said.
He added that he’s had “enormous support” from some members of the township, and that though those residents have not been overly vocal in their support publicly, he believes they’ll be “loud in the voter’s box.”
“The process is the process, and I’m confident that the people will see through this,” he said.
Iteen said he feels “really good” about the outcome.
“Now we can get the signatures we need, the residents are waiting for the signatures — perfect,” he said. “The residents are just waiting for this.”
It’s not just Jerry Bleau who’s being recalled. A call for the recall of Karie Bleau — also sponsored by Iteen, and using lost revenue due to water and sewer billing errors as a basis — has also been accepted by the election commission.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly stated in an email to the Daily News that signatures to recall both the Bleaus can be collected “immediately.”
When the petitions are signed and received, Kelly said her office has several steps to complete, including making sure signatures are valid and come from residents of Pere Marquette Township, and that all petitions are filled out correctly.
“Once that is complete, I will call the election and then individuals wishing to run for the supervisor and treasurer position can come into the clerk’s office and fill out affidavits for those positions,” Kelly stated.
Then, the clerk’s office will “build the ballot” for a special election to be held in November for P.M. Township residents only.