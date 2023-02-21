An attempt to take legal action against two Scottville city commissioners has been struck down in 51st Circuit Court.
Ludington resident Tom Rotta sought leave to file a quo warranto complaint against Commissioner Rob Alway and Mayor Marcy Spencer, alleging the two committed “election fraud” and claiming that they held their respective offices illegally, but both leave requests were denied by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Rotta attempted to file the suits by claiming that Alway and Spencer do not lawfully hold their respective positions.
Spencer was voted off the commission during the Nov. 8 general election. Alway tendered his resignation two days later, on Nov. 10, then rescinded it before it could be accepted by the commission, which lacked a quorum throughout November and was not able to make appointments or accept resignations, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
Spencer was appointed back on to the commission — filling a partial-term seat left vacant on Nov. 8 — on Dec. 27, and was re-appointed as mayor on Jan. 9.
Rotta asserts that both seats are occupied in a manner that violates the city’s charter.
He claims Alway’s seat was vacated when the letter of resignation was submitted, and that it “remains lawfully unfilled.” By rescinding the resignation before it could be accepted by the commission, Rotta asserts that Alway “unlawfully usurped it.”
Rotta claims Spencer’s current seat “became officially vacant” on Nov. 14. Since it was not filled by Dec. 14, Rotta claims a special election is required.
The city’s position is that with no quorum during the November meetings, there was no way to formally accept Alway’s resignation or to fill the seat that eventually went to Spencer.
Rotta cited the city’s charter, which states that “a quorum of any board or commission created by or pursuant to this charter, shall be a majority of the members of such board or commission in office at the time, but not less than two members.”
Three commissioners were in attendance on Nov. 14 and during the following meeting on Nov. 28, but Newkirk states that, because there were technically six seated commissioners at the time, the three in attendance did not constitute a majority.
The issue of a quorum did not factor into Sniegowski’s decision not to allow Rotta to move forward with the complaint, though.
Sniegowski denied both complaints on Feb. 9, according to court records, on the grounds that Rotta is “not a proper party to file an action for quo warranto,” based on Michigan Supreme Court precedent.
Sniegowski asserted that the Supreme Court ruling declares permission to file such a suit can only be granted to someone with a claim to the seat in question.
Sniegowski also stated Rotta’s complaint regarding Spencer was not filed until after the 30-day window for such a complaint had ended.
Alway and Spencer were both served with summons by Eric Thue, acting on Rotta’s behalf, during the Jan. 24 commission meeting.
Rotta said he doesn’t plan to let the issue go.
“I will not be letting that decision stand, on principle,” he stated in an email to the Daily News, adding that he not comment on any potential appeals until “such actions are filed and underway.”