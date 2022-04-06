A competency and criminal responsibility exam was ordered Wednesday afternoon for a woman who is facing charges of murder, arson and other felonies in 79th District Court.
Hope Lynn Snyder of Kincheloe saw her probable cause conference adjourned from last week after her attorney, Al Swanson, requested a competency and a criminal responsibility exam on March 30.
Judge John Middlebrook decided to allow for the examinations during Wednesday’s hearing.
“We should have the evaluation done. Otherwise, if you go through the trial, and all of the effort and work that goes through a trial and end up with a conviction, it could come back on appeal,” he said. “We need, especially when the stakes are as high as life in prison, we need to be especially careful that they’re competent and that all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before you go the long road of having a trial.”
Snyder is facing felony charges of homicide open murder of Jeffrey Grant, 57; homicide murder first degree; first-degree arson; two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree; and a habitual offender supplemental warrant, third conviction.
The allegations are from a fatal fire that took place on Nov. 22, 2021, in Sheridan Township.
Snyder will undergo the examinations by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, and Middlebrook ordered that the report be returned to the court within 60 days. Bond also remained not set in the matter.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said the defense hasn’t shown evidence to support the examination. Kreinbrink mentioned Snyder’s previous plea of guilty in another case that went through Mason County’s courts for attempted unlawful driving away — a crime that also took place on the same day as the other allegations Snyder is facing.
“She competently waived her right to a preliminary exam,” Kreinbrink said. “She entered a plea following a colloquy of whether her plea was knowingly and intelligently made. The defendant entered a plea before the honorable Judge (Susan) Sniegowski in the (51st) Circuit Court. No motions or evaluations were made at that time.
“A request for an evaluation in this particular case is really made for no other reason than to delay proceedings in the matter.”
Swanson countered that Snyder’s mental makeup can change at any time.
“Whether or not the defendant entered a plea prior to this date means absolutely zero in any regard because a person’s mental status may change at any given day or moment,” he said, following it up by saying, “There has been a showing to the court that she does not understand these consequences or these circumstances before her today and before this court.”
Snyder appeared during the hearing via video-conferencing. Members of Grant’s family sat in on the hearing, too.