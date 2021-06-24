Local Orthodox Christians will have more than America’s birthday to celebrate next weekend.
That weekend will also see what may be Mason County’s first-ever Eastern Orthodox divine liturgy service, held at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 at Grace Episcopal Church. The service will be in English.
The divine liturgy is the Orthodox celebration of the Eucharist, analogous to the Catholic Mass.
Next weekend’s service is aimed not only at local Orthodox believers, but also anyone who is curious to see it. However, only Orthodox Christians will be permitted to receive sacrament.
“Our goal is to share Christ, so we want to make that available to anyone to come and see and ask us questions,” said Kyle Lanterman, who helped organize the service.
Matthew Brown, the priest who will lead the ceremony, said an “understandable ignorance” surrounds Eastern Orthodoxy in America, where most people’s point of reference might be the movie, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”
Less than 1 percent of the world’s Orthodox believers are in North America, according to the Pew Research Center.
Those attending an Orthodox service for the first time can expect more to “smell, touch, taste, see and hear” than a typical Protestant or Catholic service, Brown said.
Panels bearing religious paintings will be displayed, incense will be burned and the entire service, lasting about an hour and a half, will be sung a cappella.
Plans for the service came together spontaneously earlier this month between two Orthodox friends with plans to vacation in the area.
Kyle Lanterman, member of a Russian Orthodox church in Dexter, was born in Ludington and typically visits for the Fourth of July, but has had no options for Orthodox services to attend.
Mason County isn’t home to any Orthodox churches, the closest being a Greek Orthodox church more than an hour away in Muskegon.
So this year, Lanterman asked his friend Matthew Brown, priest of a New Jersey church, if he would lead the ceremony while visiting his parents in Pentwater.
Lanterman called the Rev. Domingo “Mick” Shriver of the Grace Episcopal Church, who readily opened the doors to the service.
Shriver said his church has a “history of sharing our space” with other faiths. Bethany Lutheran Church worshipped in Grace Episcopal for about a year after selling its building, he said.
As open-minded as it may sound, Shriver said it takes just as much open-mindedness from the guests to worship in a space not designed for them.
Grace Episcopal Church would open its doors to services of any faith, he said, but Eastern Orthodoxy is “very close … in form, fit and function.”
“The use of icons, the use of incense, bells and smells, high church liturgy — you’re talking our language right there,” Shriver said.