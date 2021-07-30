Ludington Avenue was bustling with activity during the July Final Friday Experience event.
Centralized by Legacy Plaza, locals and visitors gathered to partake in July Final Friday Experience activities. Many businesses had booths stationed outside their storefronts to welcome people.
The event also allowed businesses to conduct a special day sale. In addition to the many sidewalk sales, live music took place around downtown. Two performances occurred at Legacy Plaza — one on Loomis Street and another on Filer Street. The final farmers market was happening, too, at Legacy Plaza.
“I think the farmers market, in general, is just a great gathering place for the community, and I think it’s a great add on Final Friday for people to see what local small businesses are offering right here in the market space,” said Carmen Biggs, owner of Pure Bliss and co-owner of HumaniTea.
Many businesses owners and managers felt the day was a great opportunity to meet people and attract new customers. Biggs said she saw it as a way to both celebrate and explore downtown Ludington.
Kathy Dalton, manager at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, said she likes Final Fridays because there is live music downtown. Additionally, she was happy people were gathering together.
“I’m just glad that the community’s getting back out and they’re doing things slowly, and everybody’s coming together again,” Dalton said.
Rin Larsy was the first musical guest of the evening. She played both original songs and covers on her acoustic guitar. The Grand Rapids musician was told to sign up for the event by Dalton. During her performance, she encouraged the crowd to dance. Larsy also interacted with the children in the crowd. She played until 6 p.m.
“I think she’s just an awesome singer,” Dalton said. “She has a great voice.”
Muskegon natives Sarah Romine and Shannan Redman were in Ludington to celebrate a friend’s birthday. They did not realize the activities were for the Final Experience, however, they were enjoying the evening nonetheless. Romine liked listening to the live music performances and shopping around downtown. Redman was glad the activities were during the daytime rather than at night, as the two had a long drive back to Muskegon. Both said they looked forward to returning n August.
“Everyone has been really friendly,” Redman said. “(Tonight) has been awesome.”
The activities took place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The next Final Friday Experience is set to take place Aug. 27.