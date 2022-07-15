The Mason county Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month features the home of Gigi and Larry O’Hearn at 207 S. Rowe St., in Ludington. Foundation plantings near the front of the home include tea rose (rosa hybrida), China rose, (rosa chinensis), day lilies, petunias and boxwood shrubs.
A window box above the roses includes geraniums, several types of petunias and bacopa with a mix of red, white and blue. The side of the home has plantings of hostas and day lilies. Gigi O’Hearn leads the way to a hidden courtyard The area includes patio seating, a ceramic fountain, beautiful mirrored windows with window boxes filled with annuals in red, white and blue. Drive by this attractive home with a patriotic flair.