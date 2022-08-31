July saw jobless rates drop over the month and over the year in Mason, Manistee, Ocean and Lake counties, according to non-seasonally adjusted data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
Jobless figures are not based on who receives unemployment benefits.
According to the DTMB, those counted as jobless must meet several criteria to be included: They have to have had no reported job earnings at the time of a monthly survey conducted by the U.S. Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics; they must have made efforts to find employment during the month; and they must have been able to accept a job if one is offered.
As long as those criteria are met, individuals are counted regardless of whether they receive unemployment benefits.
Mason County, with a 5% jobless rate for July, had the lowest monthly unemployment among the four counties.
The county’s monthly unemployment rate marked a drop from 5.2% in June, and from 6.5% in July 2021.
The number of jobless people in the county decreased over the month and year as well. According to the DTMB, Mason County had 695 jobless people in July, which is a drop from 721 in June and from 896 in July of last year.
The workforce saw modest gains, growing from 13,769 people to 13,925 over the month. The county’s labor force numbers also show an increase compared the same time last year.
Manistee County’s July jobless rate was 5.5%, reflecting a decrease from 5.8% in June.
The rate was also down in comparison to July 2021, when the county’s unemployment rate was at 7.7%.
Manistee County had 25 fewer jobless people in July than it had in June; the number decreased from 625 to 600 over the month. There were 186 fewer unemployed people in the county.
There were gains in Manistee County’s workforce, which increased from 10,193 people to 10,897 between June and July. The county labor force also grew in comparison to the same time last year.
Oceana County saw a slight decrease in unemployment over the month, going from 6.5% in June to 6.3% in July. There was also an over-the-year drop from 7.4% in July 2021.
The number of unemployed people was down slightly from month to month, decreasing from 821 people in June to 819 in July. The number of jobless people was also down compared to 914 in July 2021.
The county’s workforce was up, increasing from 12,713 people in June to 12,912 in July.
Oceana County also saw over-the-year labor-force gains compared to July 2021.
Lake County had the highest July unemployment among the four counties with a 7% jobless rate for the month. Still, the unemployment in the county was down from 7.3% a month prior and from 9.2% in July 2021.
The workforce grew by 80 people, increasing from 4,116 in June to 4,196 in July. The labor force also grew in comparison to the same time last year.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s July unemployment rate of 5% ranked 35th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 13,925 people in the workforce with 13,230 working and 695 jobless.
Manistee County’s July unemployment rate of 5.5% ranked 53rd among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 10,897 people in the workforce with 10,297 working and 600 jobless.
Oceana County’s July unemployment rate of 6.3% ranked 65th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 12,912 people in the workforce with 12,093 working and 819 jobless.
Lake County’s July unemployment rate of 7% ranked 75th among Michigan’s 83 counties. There were 4,196 people in the workforce with 3,903 working and 293 jobless.
Livingston County had the state’s lowest July unemployment rate at 2.2%. Oscoda County had the highest monthly unemployment rate in the state at 9.1%.
STATEWIDE
Michigan’s unemployment rate, at 4.3% was down overall, dropping from 4.8% in June and from 6.8% in July 2021.
There were about 210,000 jobless people in the state in July — about 24,000 fewer than there were in June. Compared to the same time last year, the number of jobless people dropped by roughly 120,000 people.
The workforce rose slightly from 4.64 million people in June to 4.68 million in July; the state labor force was also up compared to 4.5 million in July 2021.