A fight at the Sand Bar from 2021 that led to charges of a felonious assault opened on its first day of a 51st Circuit Court jury trial against a 29-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon in Ludington.
Kelsey Kathleen Dias is facing a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery from an incident at the Sand Bar in downtown Ludington on June 5, 2021.
Dias allegedly struck Frank Luevano, a former bouncer at the Sand Bar, in the head with a bottle, and she allegedly kicked another former bouncer, Dennis Dietz, as she was being restrained and kicked out of the bar that night.
Luevano testified that he was asked to keep an eye on Dias and her father, who wasn’t named in the proceedings.
“All of a sudden, they I don’t what they were doing, they started pushing each other,” Luevano said. “The dad pushed her into a young lady and… that’s when (another bouncer) said… get them out.”
Luevano said Dietz approached Dias’ father to get him out of the bar. The father swung at Dietz, missed and struck Luevano, Luevano testified. When that happened, Luevano said Dias started kicking Dietz.
“I was being kicked in the back. And when I turned around I got kicked twice in the nuts,” Dietz said. “At that point, with the adrenaline going on, I didn’t drop. But later, I did (feel it).”
Luevano testified that he put Dias into a full nelson to stop her from kicking Dietz, but also for her safety.
“The young lady started kicking Dennis. That’s when I grabbed a hold of her, and I pulled her back. She was wrestling around screaming. When I stuck her in the full nelson, I couldn’t get the beer bottle out of her hand. When I had her arms up, that’s when I got hit in the head with beer bottle,” Luevano said.
Former bartender Shawnee Chapa said she didn’t see exactly what happened in the actual incident, only that she saw three of the Sand Bar bouncers attempting to get Dias out of the bar that night.
“I was supposed to let the bouncers to handle the situation,” Chapa said when asked if she was allowed to assist. “I seen a woman who was in trouble. I didn’t know what was going on. I see three guys go after a woman…”
“I was able to calm her down and get her out safely.”
As Ludington Police Officer Michael Gilmurray was about to testify about body cam footage before the jury, but the jury was excused before being shown the video as Judge Susan Sniegowski viewed one video before showing it to the jury.
Sniegowski ruled to not allow for Gilmurray’s video, and Oceana County Prosecutor Joe Bizon said, based on the decision by Sniegowski, that he would not also submit a body cam video by Ludington Police Sgt. Mike Haveman.
Bizon is trying the case as the Mason County prosecutor’s office was disqualified in a previous hearing. Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink attempted to get a stay on the jury trial until it decides on whether or not her office should be disqualified, but the Michigan Court of Appeals denied the stay and the trial commenced.