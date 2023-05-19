Closing arguments were heard Friday in the civil jury trial that will determine if the former Lake Michigan Carferry owners’ accounting firm owes damages for failing to detect embezzlement.
Lake Michigan Trans-Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping, prior owners of the SS Badger, are accusing DeBoer Baumann & Co. PLC of professional malpractice for failing to spot and prevent the theft of $1.7 million by Paul Piper, who was convicted of embezzlement in federal court in 2020.
During day eight of the trial, attorneys Lawrence Acker, who represents LMC, and Jeffrey Hengeveld, who is representing DeBoer Baumann, met in the chambers of Judge Susan Sniegowski prior to the start of the session.
When they came out, Hengeveld asked that percentages not be included in the damages on the jury instructions and the verdict form. Sniegowski agreed to strike it, as it would be too difficult to determine specific percentages based on the multiple date ranges that came up during testimony.
He also asked that former LMC owners Bob Manglitz and Don Clingan be listed, along with LMC itself, as non-parties at fault for not detecting the embezzlement.
Sniegowski denied that request.
When the jury was finally brought in, they were escorted back out almost immediately as Hengeveld renewed a previous request for Sniegowski to “dismiss the case” based on a lack of factual evidence.
Sniegowski denied the request, stating that there was sufficient evidence for jurors to come to a conclusion.
The jury was brought back in and closing arguments began.
Acker started, stating that DeBoer missed financial irregularities for years on end, resulting in the loss of millions of dollars.
“My clients were harmed, and it was at a level of at least $3 million,” Acker said during his argument.
He stated that it was reasonable for LMC to believe DeBoer was doing its job and overseeing financial transactions.
“These clients had a right to rely on the financial reports and they had a right to believe them,” Acker said.
Acker said the embezzlement would have been “easy” to detect “if the accountants were doing their homework.”
Acker said Sarah Spore, who came on at LMC after the fraud was detected, isolated payroll tax errors, checks Piper wrote to himself, and other examples of theft that DeBoer should have spotted.
Acker said Piper knew that DeBoer would not check his work, and took advantage of that.
“The idea is your collective memory is the decision you’ll render in this case,” Acker said. “The question you’re going to ask is whether or not DeBoer was professionally negligent. … They did not follow analytical procedures, and, yes, their mistakes led to an embezzlement.”
Acker said the “community was hurt,” by Piper’s crime, implying that the embezzlement contributed to the former LMC owners selling their company.
Hengeveld urged jurors to follow the law, the evidence, the testimony of the witnesses and the documents.
“This case comes down to a simple concept: failure to take responsibility,” he said. “Who is responsible for running the carferry? The owners. … They chose to have Piper as their financial controller, they chose for him to … be given full reign over the accounting department with no oversight.”
Hengeveld said a “lack of oversight” was why Piper had an opportunity to embezzle without being detected.
He cast blame chiefly on Clingan and Manglitz, who, he said, had the duty to oversee expenses of LMC.
“They are responsible,” Hengeveld said.
He said DeBoer Baumann reported on the weaknesses of internal controls in 1995, and recommendations for improvement.
“It was the responsibility of the carferry — Mr. Manglitz and Mr. Clingan — to implement those recommendations,” Hengeveld said. “DeBoer Baumann can’t be held to standards that don’t exist.”
He encouraged the jury to consider LMC’s responsibility if it does find that parties other than Piper are at fault.
Jurors deliberated until around 8 p.m. Friday after initially trying for 10. Deliberations will continue at 9 a.m. Monday.