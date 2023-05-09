It took a little over half the day to get a jury seated in the civil case involving the former owners of Lake Michigan Carferry and their auditor which began in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
The former owners are seeking millions from their former auditors.
Attorney Lawrence J. Acker is representing Lake Michigan Trans Lake Shortcut and Pere Marquette Shipping while Jeffrey S. Hengeveld is representing DeBoer Baumann and Company PLC.
The five-woman, two-man jury listened to opening statements made by both attorneys to close the afternoon’s activities.
Acker’s opening statement laid out the witnesses he plans to call and said what part each person played in the investigation which began in 2018. He said they plan to seek damages from tax penalties and interest on payroll tax, property tax, real estate tax and sales tax; financial losses due to the embezzlement; expenses from the subsequent investigation; and a loss of investment opportunities.
They claim these things occurred when DeBoer was the auditing firm during the time that former LMC accountant Paul Piper committed embezzlement.
Piper was convicted by a federal judge in September 2020 to serve 63 months in prison for defrauding the former owners of the SS Badger. Piper embezzled $1.7 million from LMC, and Acker said the total damages incurred by the ship’s former owners were between $3.1 to $3.3 million.
Hengeveld said he plans to disprove the allegations that DeBoer is accused of. The firm is accused of accounting and professional malpractice.
“They had many chances to not sign off on the yearly audit,” Hengeveld said. “To my knowledge, they never did look into the marine insurance they were overpaying and why it kept going up every year.”
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Wednesday.