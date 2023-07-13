VICTORY TWP. — The campus at West Shore Community College has been bustling with activity since the newly formed Just for Kids summer program kicked off in early June.
The summer-long program offers activities and classes — for kids ages 4-9 and 10-14 — Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The program also provides breakfast and lunch during those days, according to Cara Mitchell, college relations coordinator.
The classes range from imagination heroes and visions in motion and digital journalism to welding, wilderness hiking, and broadcasting.
“The program has been absolutely amazing,” Mitchell said. “We have had about six to 12 kids per class.”
Mitchell said the students have made music videos from songs they have written and edited themselves. She added that students in the art classes have been active in creating a table top.
Mitchell said there is something for every interest out there.
“For the older kids, they can take a class in the morning and in the afternoon, and for the younger — kids 4 to 9 — there is Wilderplay in the morning and then they can take a class in the afternoon,” she said.
Mitchell said that WSCC recognizes that there are significant factors that impede education in the community.
“Typically those factors fall under housing, transportation, food insecurities and child care,” she said. “Our strategic initiative support is finding ways to positively impact and assist with some of those areas in our community. We created this program as an alternative to child care and (brought) education into it while creating a program that is a combo of summer school and child care. This program was specifically created to impact those needs in our area.”
The college has partnered with the Meet Up to Eat Up grant and Mason County Central Food Service to offer breakfast and free lunch to every student that attends.
The classes run through Aug. 17, there is still space to sign up for the program, according to Mitchell.
Transportation will be available from the following locations Baldwin Community Schools; Shelby Elementary School; Hart Elementary School; Pentwater Elementary School; the Ludington Airport and from Manistee Dial-a-Ride.
The cost is $5 a day and WSCC needs 48 hours’ advance notice to accommodate riders. Complete the transportation request form at https://forms.office.com/r/H8ewaaYihr.
Sign up for classes at www.westshore.asapconnected.com.
For more information, contact cemitchell@westshore.edu, or call (231) 907-8976.