WHITE CLOUD — Charges were issued Thursday against two juveniles involving threats made against Newaygo County schools, according a press release from the Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
The release states that a 15-year-old was charged with making a threat of terrorism against Newaygo High School on Dec. 6. The incident was investigated by the Newaygo Police Department.
Additionally, a 12-year-old was charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against Newaygo Middle School on Dec. 8. That incident was investigated by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.
The release stated that, although this demonstrates a disturbing increase in the number of school threats, “this is unfortunately not a new problem.”
On Nov. 12, charges were issued against a 14-year-old juvenile for a bomb threat made against Hesperia High School on Nov. 8. The incident was investigated by the Michigan State Police.
The release stated that all individuals charged are considered innocent until proven guilty, and the recent threats have been determined to be not credible, “each (threat) will be treated by the prosecutor’s office as a serious offense.”
“Each and every threat made in our community will continue to be fully investigated by local law enforcement and treated as legitimate until proven otherwise,” Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay wrote. “Where sufficient evidence is forwarded to meet the elements of a crime, offenders will be prosecuted.”