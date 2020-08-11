People may have noticed vehicles driving around town the past few months with the logo K5 Pictures.
K5 Pictures is the newest production team formed by Dawson Segraves and his team consisting of Hans Morgan, Torin Saxton, Savannah Stark and Matt Rasgaitis.
The production crew is currently filming a movie, which has not been titled yet.
“The name is the last thing we are going to let out,” said Segraves, a writer and filmmaker who created the movie “Julie, a Love Story” in 2019, is filming a movie set in the 1970s.
The movie is set in Ludington in 1976. The film follows Jenny, a 1976 high school graduate, as she struggles with staying in Ludington or leaving the area for an opportunity to possibility change her life, according to Segraves.
“This is a hero’s journey,” Segraves said. “It is a decision that the main character has to make.”
The movie was written by Segraves and took about five-and-a-half months to write.
Filming for this movie started in June and will continue through this month.
“We are more than half way done with filming at this point,” he said. “We have all of the big scenes out of the way for the most part. There are a few really big ones left.
“When it comes to getting the group of cars together to fill a parking lot those big set pieces are kind of behind us.”
Some of those scenes included filling Main Street in downtown Scottville with vintage automobiles from the 1970s and the parking lot of the Nova Motel where filming took place over the past month.
Segraves said this movie has had more big set pieces (with the cars) than the movie “Julie” had during its production.
“The unbelievable thing to us with ‘Julie’ was being able to fill a parking lot with probably six of seven old cars,” he said. “In this film we are doing that with about every scene. In this movie, we’ve had scenes with 40 cars in them.”
Segraves said after the completion of “Julie,” the production team has been more involved than ever in writing, storyboarding, filming and making the movie. The group thought it would be good to have a name to go under and K5 Pictures was created.
“K5 Pictures is now the alias that we develop a film under,” Segraves said.
K5 has a number of meanings, according to Segraves, the first that there are five founding members on the production team and the second is the K5 Blazer, which was used in “Julie.”
Segraves said that working with this production team has been great and everyone is working for the common goal of creating the best film experience as possible. The crew continues to strive to be better and sets the bar higher for each film.
“You know what to expect, which allows us to do things that are larger than us,” he said.
Segraves said for this film, he was writing most of the script without knowing who was going to play the characters. Segraves said when he knows who the character is going to be played by, he has a tendency to add that person’s mannerisms into the character.
“I want people to be able to look at theses actors playing these characters and see the characters I create rather than just copies of themselves,” he said. “I made it a mission I would write at least a majority of the script without knowing who would play what character.”
For Segraves that is something he learned from writing “Julie.” He also learned on the directing side to manage stressful situations better. He has learned everything always works out.
“That is rule of thumb I have been taking with this movie in dealing with the stress of filling a Main Street with 40 cars for the night.” He said. “Just knowing it is going to work out and whatever you get you’re going to be happy with in some fashion.”
The majority of filming should be wrapping up by the end of August or early September, according to Segraves.