Miss Ludington Area 2022 Allison Kaatz is competing for the title of Miss Michigan this week at Orchard View High School in Muskegon.
Kaatz on Wednesday had her 10-minute interview in front of a panel of judges for Miss Michigan and came away from that feeling excited.
Kaatz said the interview in front of the panel of judges was more like a conversation to allow them to get to know each competitor a little better.
“It is more like a job interview,” she said. “Miss Michigan is a job, and they just want to make sure that you are a good candidate for that position.”
She said she felt like she connected with the panel during the process.
“They were so nice.”
Kaatz was crowned Miss Ludington Area in September 2021 and has since changed her social impact initiative to burn safety and awareness.
“It is something that I am passionate about. I was a burn victim a little over a year ago and that is something that could have been prevented,” she said. “It is not something that is talked about that much. I am trying to raise awareness including providing training on how to stay safe.”
The Miss Ludington Area represents Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties at the Miss Michigan Pageant.
“As a board we are really proud of Allison,” said Miss Ludington Executive Director Shelby Soberalski. “After she was crowned, she updated her social impact initiative to burn safety and awareness and talks about her personal story. She has been very vulnerable in sharing that and (I’m) just proud of her for wanting to take the time and talk to children and talk to adults about effective ways to stay safe and offer training opportunities to be safer in the work force and our day-to-day lives.”
Since being crowned, she has held several events including: hosting a card-making event with proceeds being donated to burn victims throughout the state and collecting sunscreen, gauze and other supplies to help burn victims and those were donated to the DeVos’ Burn Clinic in Grand Rapids.
Today Kaatz, along with the other 19 candidates, will compete in the social impact initiative pitch, the on-stage interview, the red carpet evening wear and talent portion.
On Friday, the 20 candidates will attend the Miss Michigan Outstanding Teen pageant.
If Kaatz makes the top 10 she will compete on Saturday for the title of Miss Michigan. Miss Ludington Area is an official preliminary competition for Miss America. The Miss America organization is the largest scholarship provider to women in the world. When Kaatz was crowned Miss Ludington, she was awarded $2,000 and will have multiple opportunities to earn more scholarships during her week at Miss Michigan, according to Soberalski.