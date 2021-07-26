A Kaleva man was sentenced to jail time and probation Monday in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred earlier this year in May.
Ronald Dale Gerhardstein was sentenced to concurrent terms of 90 days in jail and 3 years’ probation on a charge of domestic violence and interfering with a telecommunications device.
A charge of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct was dismissed in exchange for his plea of guilty to the other two charges.
The victim in the case asked 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski to lift the no-contact order which prohibits Gerhardstein from having any contact with the victim or the victim’s children.
“I still want a marriage with him,” the victim said. “He has stepped up and taken over the role of step-dad with the kids. It’s just been so tough. We’d go to couples counseling or whatever it took if that order could just be lifted.”
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand asked for the order to remain.
“I’m just very concerned about the whole thing,” Hand said. “I still think this man poses a danger to her and the children.”
Sniegowski left the no-contact order in the sentence order
Gerhardstein was given credit for 64 days in jail already served and ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees.