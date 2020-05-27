Karlee Plamondon

Courtesy photo

Karlee Plamondon holds the Ludington High School All-Around Senior award while surrounded by her family: dad, Dennis at left; brother Justin to her right and mom Amber, far right. Plamondon received the honor last week when Ludington High School Principal Dan Mesyar and Assistant Principal Steve Forsberg presented it to her.

Karlee Plamondon was the Ludington High School All-Around senior for 2020. Plamondon was chosen as one of 10 finalists by her peers and from those finalists she was selected by LHS staff as the All-Around Senior for 2020.

Karlee was awarded with the roughly 70-pound trophy last week by LHS principal Dan Mesyar and assistant principal Steve Forsberg. The senior class did not have an awards presentation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the seniors awards were presented virtually.

“I was very excited when I found out that I was a finalist. I was just honored to be considered in that top 10 group,” Plamondon said. “My class is full of very hard-working students. I am just so honored that the staff chose me to by the All Around Senior.”

