Karlee Plamondon was the Ludington High School All-Around senior for 2020. Plamondon was chosen as one of 10 finalists by her peers and from those finalists she was selected by LHS staff as the All-Around Senior for 2020.
Karlee was awarded with the roughly 70-pound trophy last week by LHS principal Dan Mesyar and assistant principal Steve Forsberg. The senior class did not have an awards presentation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the seniors awards were presented virtually.
“I was very excited when I found out that I was a finalist. I was just honored to be considered in that top 10 group,” Plamondon said. “My class is full of very hard-working students. I am just so honored that the staff chose me to by the All Around Senior.”
