Many people around the country have been called to serve those less fortunate during the holiday season and Ludington resident Kathy Bromley has been receiving her call for many years.
Bromley created the Adopt a Family program at Community Church more than 30 years ago and she has been helping to give area families an extra boost during Christmastime.
“I started the program back when Pastor Collins was at the church,” Bromley said. “I did it because I saw families in need at Christmas.”
The original concept of the program was to get the children who attended Community Church more involved in giving back.
“We tied it in with the youth programming at the church,” she said. “We want the youth to be more involved with helping others.”
Salvation Army and HELP Ministries have both been involved in assisting Bromley with the Adopt a Family over the years, but now HELP Ministries has been the main organization collecting names of families to suggest for adoption.
“We adopt around 40 people each year,” Bromley said. “It’s usually six to eight families and we include the adults in the overall count. Families come into Help and fill out a request form and with that form usually comes a bit of the family’s story and then HELP sends over those forms and I choose the families that need help.”
Families are given the ingredients for a full Christmas dinner, along with a basket filled with non-perishable items that cannot be purchased with a Bridge card, like laundry detergent, toilet paper and cleaning supplies as well as gifts.
“The whole family has an opportunity for Christmas presents,” Bromley said. “I meet with the families and interview them. They give me ideas of what they might need or want and then a group of us go out to shop and then we come back to the church to wrap presents and then I deliver them to the families.”
Bromley stated she is the only person who knows which families are chosen for the program and she said that keeping family information private helps respect their privacy during financially difficult times.
“We keep it confidential,” she said. “We want to be discreet because we know it can be hard for families to come out and say that they need help.”
Stating that she’s never had a negative statement about the program, Bromley stated that the families are very appreciative and thankful to receive the help.
“We’ve had many call us, overjoyed that someone would do this for them,” Bromley said. “If I can bring joy to someone else, it’s good.”
Along with volunteering her time with the Adopt a Family program, Bromley also spends hours each week volunteering for other organizations throughout the year. She has been helping with the homeless shelter since its beginning, when it was housed at Community Church and other churches around the area. It is now located at the Salvation Army on South Madison Street in Ludington.
Bromley also has been the southern coordinator for PoWeR! Book Bags for five years, which is a program that donates books to children across Mason County, to help encourage a passion for reading.
For 25 years, Bromley has been a volunteer for Hospice, visiting patients in their homes to help keep their spirits high.
She has been serving in the Rotary Club for four years and works with Ludington High School students as a mentor for the club’s STRIVE program.
Bromley also volunteers at the annual community Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners as well as the Community Table dinners offered from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Community Church.
“It’s my Christian faith that has called me to do this,” she said. “I do it with joy. It’s never work for me, or a burden.”
One thing that has helped Bromley out this year with the Adopt a Family program is that there is no longer a need for her to go out and ask the community for donations.
“We used to do the program based solely on donations,” she said. “Community Church now has written it into the budget each year because they want to make sure it continues. That helped me out a lot, not to have solicitations.”
Those looking to volunteer with the Adopt a Family program can sign up at Community Church, located at 109 North Harrison Street in Ludington.
“The church may be small, but we are mighty,” Bromley said. “I’m proud that we want to continue to reach out to the community. It’s my church.”