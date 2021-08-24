Visitors to Ludington State Park will notice a new addition this year.
The Friends of the Ludington State Park group has successfully raised money for and installed a new kayak launch at Hamlin Lake, next to the park’s boat launch. Bob Sasin, president of the group, said the project has been on the group’s radar for a while.
Sasin said the kayak launch was installed for multiple reasons, including wheelchair accessibility, and allowing individuals to be avoid getting wet while getting into or out of their kayaks.
“One of the reasons we did this is because it is a multi-use platform for everybody in the community,” he said.
Sasin said the launch stemmed not from a direct request made to FLSP, but from suggestions made over time from people who use the park.
The state has been putting these types of ramps up on other bodies of water around the state and they are becoming popular, according to Sasin.
“I think the ramp will be well-used and received by the community,” he said.
Sasin said the state needed to remove a fishing dock to make way for the kayak launch.
He said the group used $10,000 raised for the group during the 2019 Brrrewfest Craft Beer and Music Festival to kick off the fundraising campaign. The cost of the launch was $45,000, according to Sasin.
The FLSP website stated that close to 100 donors supported the project and surpassed the actual fundraising goal. With the extra funds, a second kayak/canoe trail, geared more towards novices will be established, along with water safety signage installed.
Fred Hayward, formerly of Ludington who now lives in Grand Rapid, used the launch on Tuesday and said it worked really well. It was the first time he has ever used a kayak launch in his three years of kayaking.
“There is nothing better,” he said. “It is just so easy to pull yourself and the kayak up.”
“This is such a better way to get into your kayak,” said Dan Hayes from Saginaw. “We really appreciate the Friends of Ludington State Park who put this all together.”
Dan and his wife, Vickie, used the launch earlier in the day to get out and fish on Hamlin Lake.
Sasin said this platform is beyond American with Disability Act (ADA) requirements and includes two kayak/canoe staging racks to make it easier for people to use the launch.
Sasin said if people want to know more about the Friends of Ludington State Park or more about the group they can do so by going to the website at www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.