One down. Two to go.
Minnesota kayaker Mike Stout made the first of three planned solo paddles across Lake Michigan yesterday. The journey took him 15 hours and 45 minutes.
“(It was) just a beautiful day for it. Conditions were perfect. Absolutely perfect,” he said Friday while relaxing at Stearns Park beach.
Though he landed safely at Big Sable Point Lighthouse, the trip was not without mishap.
Just before he set out from Rawley Point Lighthouse near Two Rivers, Wisconsin, early yesterday morning, he looked down at his compass and discovered he’d forgotten to bring it along.
A compass app on his phone was good enough to get him across the lake, but took him “considerably” off course, he said, lengthening his trip by nearly two hours.
Though he’d worried about lingering effects from a tear in his left rotator cuff, his body handled the day well, he said.
“I just need to work on flexibility to loosen up the lower muscle on the lower back,” he said. “Other than that, I’m definitely good for the next two.”
Another surprise presented itself when he was in sight of Big Sable Point Lighthouse: steel walls blocking the shoreline.
He began reverse-paddling and turned his kayak to the south, where he camped for the night in his sleeping bag under the stars.
Stout said he would spend Friday soaking up Ludington with a “college sweetheart” before catching the SS Badger back to Wisconsin today.
He intends to secure a record for most treks across the lake in one season and solidify his record of most trips ever, bringing his total to five.