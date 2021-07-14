A Minnesota kayaker is confident he set three records on Tuesday following his third paddle across Lake Michigan this season.
Mike Stout appears to hold the record for the number of kayak crossings in a single season, having paddled about 50 miles from Wisconsin’s Rawley Point Lighthouse near Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to Ludington’s Big Sable Lighthouse three times this summer.
Stout’s research indicates he’s also the first to kayak across the lake four times in a one-year period and five times total, though there’s no authority on Lake Michigan kayaking records.
He beat his personal best time by 16 minutes during his Tuesday crossing, landing near Big Sable Lighthouse after 13 hours and 9 minutes on the lake, he said.
He made his three-peat this summer in a period of 33 days. His earlier crossings were on June 10 and 27.
Stout’s Tuesday crossing coincided with his 60th birthday. Even though he thought he’d cross Friday, he didn’t hesitate to seize the window of favorable weather and complete his trifecta, he said.
“What a great way to celebrate a birthday: Spend a day on the lake,” he said. “I thought I’d jump all over it and make it a grand celebration.”
Setting off from Wisconsin just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Stout said he encountered winds no faster than 7 mph, an overcast sky showing “different shades of gray” and virtually no boat traffic.
“This trip went as well as could be expected,” he said. “It all came together.”
He reached the Michigan and Wisconsin border after about six hours, so he picked up his pace, thinking he could make it across in less than 13 hours, but he only wore himself out. He had to slow down and spend about two hours recovering, he said.
He said his confidence navigating the lake has grown since he began crossing it. He has made his crossings with only a compass, his phone and a ship-to-shore radio.
“The first time, it’s really intimidating, but the more you do it, you become more of ‘one with the lake,’ in tune with the lake,” Stout said.
Though the trip went “surprisingly smoothly,” he said, his landing was less than graceful. His record-setting trip ended with a fall into the water as he exited his kayak.
“A clumsy spill,” Stout said, “but no one saw me.”
Stout thought he would retire from kayaking last year with a round-trip across Lake Michigan, but foul weather made the first leg of the trip too difficult to recover from.
Riding back to Wisconsin on the SS Badger the next day, he was left feeling “shorted” and motivated to end his career “on a note that has been unmatched by anybody else,” he told the Daily News.
With a new crop of records in his name, he said he feels “completed” and “prideful.”
“I can actually hang it up right now,” he said. “It feels good.”
Still, he intends to spend the rest of the year reaching 1,000 miles paddled this season to match the average he’s had since he started kayaking five years ago and “put a bow on” his career.
He’ll be sticking to rivers for the rest of the year, paddling about 20-30 hours a weekend and “camping under the stars,” he said.
Whether he continues paddling after this year remains to be decided.