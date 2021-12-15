The new Stix is, basically, open for business. The kitchen is ready to serve — by reservation only until Jan. 1 — and the adjoining bowling alley formerly known as Park Lanes is fully operational.
As the revamped local staple gears up for its grand opening ceremony in the spring, owner Andrew Riemer is getting ready to transition into his next project. It’s another demolition and rebuild, this time of Michael’s Bar, which closed in 2018.
Even further down the line, Riemer is set to write the next chapter of Ludington State Bank, a century-old bit of classical architecture currently sitting vacant on James Street. It might involve a speakeasy.
The Daily News spoke with Riemer — an eye surgeon, real estate developer and self-described community activist — to get a look at the new Stix and catch up on his other projects around town.
The new Stix
The past year has seen the original gray brick Stix building replaced with a structure that looks like a cross between a stately stone cottage and a lighthouse. Inside is a sleek, modern bar and restaurant awash in subdued gray, white and brown tones.
Outside is the beer garden, which Riemer described as a one-stop shop for a “family picnic in the summer.” It’s like a big backyard, with areas for cornhole and bocce ball, a patio with dining tables and board games and a barbecue.
“You can go all day out there,” he said.
The adjoining bowling alley was hollowed out and refitted with state-of-the-art bowling technology. Using a program called Spark by Brunswick Bowling Products, mini-games can be projected onto the lanes. In one game, robots pace between the gutters at varying rates, and bowlers must strike as many as possible.
Stix Bar and Park Lanes had been a fixture for decades before Riemer purchased the building last year. He learned to bowl at Park Lanes when his high school gym class went there, and he drove by the property countless times living in Hamlin Township.
Then time started taking its toll. As the building slipped into disrepair, Riemer “hated to see it just kind of deteriorate and wanted to renovate it.”
Even though much of the original structures had to be replaced, Riemer decorated them with local tastes in mind. The wall at the end of the bowling lanes is covered with a collage of vintage Ludington photos, and original Park Lanes signage is hung on the side walls.
Lake Michigan Carferry donated a lifeboat to adorn the front lawn, and oars from revered carferries like the SS City of Midland 41 and SS Spartan hang from the room adjoining Stix and the bowling alley.
Riemer and his assistant, Suzanne DeMott, said Stix is designed to be a place where locals can find a solid, long-term career.
They said the restaurant offers benefits equivalent to those offered at Riemer’s eye centers, including paid vacation and health, life and vision insurance. Employees can expect “lots of opportunity to grow,” they said.
Riemer deflected taking much credit for Stix’s success thus far — or much of his other success, for that matter. Instead, he gave thanks to God and credits DeMott with making his plans into profitable realities.
DeMott described her synergy with Riemer as “rocket fuel.”
“You need the visionary, kind of creative part, and then you need the operational component,” she said. “When you have both, it’s magic. And really, truthfully, that’s what we are, is magic.”
He also gave thanks to the community members who “really rallied in support” of the Stix renovation.
What’s next
After Stix is squared away, Riemer’s attention will shift to restoring Michael’s Bar on Ludington Avenue.
Like Stix was, Michael’s Bar is at the point where it needs to be completely demolished. The name will stay, but the building will be replaced with a “top-end sports bar entertainment venue,” Riemer said.
Plans for the building have shown two stories and a rooftop dining area, each with their own bars. A large hole carved in the second story looks down on a first-floor performance stage.
The current building’s second level has an overhang jutting out over the Rath Avenue sidewalk, a distinctive feature that is nonetheless a violation of the city’s zoning regulations. But to preserve the building’s character, the city recently approved a permit allowing the noncompliant overhang to be rebuilt.
Riemer also owns the Ludington State Bank, a more-than-100-year-old classical-styled bank with a prominent vault on the main floor. The building is now vacant but has housed Huntington Bank, Fifth Third Bank and, most recently, was leased out to businesses.
Ideas for the bank are fuzzy right now, but Riemer envisions some sort of “art-deco, Bonnie and Clyde, 1920s-themed” restaurant, possibly including a speakeasy in the basement.
He plans to install four condos in a building of his that houses Grateful Heart & Home, and also to renovate 115 S. James St. with upper-floor apartments and first-floor commercial space.
‘Keep downtown Ludington alive’
Since opening the Riemer Eye Center in Ludington in 1994, Riemer has expanded his interests to include rental homes and now several staples of the area, renovating them along the way and ushering the properties into their next chapters.
He sees himself not only as an eye surgeon and real estate developer, but also as a “community activist” working to “keep downtown Ludington alive.”
He owns five buildings downtown, three eye care centers, a multitude of short- and long-term rental homes and cottages, and even a 240-acre cherry orchard on Upper Hamlin Lake.
But he’s a bit reticent about going over the whole portfolio, because he doesn’t “want to come across like Donald Trump.” Instead, he focuses on his properties through the lens of what they can contribute to local life.
In interviews, Riemer downplayed any financial upside to his property endeavors, even suggesting he won’t see a return on some of his investments.
“The bankers would say I don’t make good investments,” Riemer said. “But I think the investment in the community supports so many families and so many people who grew up here.”
He said his goal is to use local contractors to bring “state-of-the-art, high-end” businesses to small communities, particularly his own. The Riemer Eye Centers in Ludington, Manistee and Cadillac provide the only full-time ophthalmologists in each city’s county, he said.
He also strives to establish businesses that locals can afford to patronize, and where people can find healthy career. He conceives of his ventures as a way to get locals good jobs close to home, allowing them to raise their families in the area.
One way that plan is already bearing fruit is the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center.
Years after he scooped up the former blood and cancer center on U.S. 31 at auction — “It was a beautiful building, and I didn’t want to see it just go to waste” — he sold it to West Shore Community College, donating the proceeds to the college’s foundation.
Now, WSCC trains future police officers, firefighters and EMTs there, and Riemer sponsors a scholarship for them. Of course, it ties in with his local focus — he hopes many of those emergency responders will stick around and serve the community that schooled them.
With Stix getting wrapped up soon and with two other prominent properties in his back pocket waiting for their day in the sun, Riemer’s community building seems to just be getting started.