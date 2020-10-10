The clock tower at the James Street Plaza was lifted off of its base in two pieces Friday morning in downtown Ludington by Winslow Construction. The clock itself was bolted to the black base, and the black base was bolted to the concrete footing. Workers had to not only loosen the bolts on the footing, but also open the top of the clock and remove the bolts that attached the clock to its base. The clock will be moved from the southern end of the plaza to the northern end of the plaza during the reconstruction of the plaza in the coming the months.
DAVID BOSSICK | Daily News photos