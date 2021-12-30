For years, All Occasions Events & Floral has been keeping people warm at the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Ludington.
The event Friday begins around 9 p.m. and includes beer, seltzer, champagne and non-alcoholic portions in Legacy Plaza prior to the ball drop at midnight.
All Occasion owners Wendy VanderWall and Cheryl Freeman will open their doors for people to warm up with food, drinks, music and 22 giveaways. The grand prize, VanderWall said, will be a year’s worth of flowers from the designer’s choice of the month.
“Without our customers we could not be here,” VanderWall said. “We greatly appreciate our customers and we are humbled by being bale to take care of their needs.”
She said Friday night’s party will include music played by D.J. Zack VanderWall, a free taco bar and beverages from hot chocolate, coffee and punch.
“Every thing is free, we do not want donations or tips,” she said. “It is our way of saying thank-you and letting people know we appreciate our community. We love giving back to our community.”
HumanaTea, located at 127 S. James St., is another venue to warm up. It will be hosting the music of Third Coast Swing as the trio performs on the mezzanine. Customers can enjoy a hot beverage while getting out of the cold for a few hours. Third Coast Swing will play from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., giving people more than enough time to get to the corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street for the ball drop at midnight.
Red Rooster will be open from 9 to 11:45 p.m., serving up some of its holiday classic drinks like peppermint mocha and Joy to the World latte. Red Rooster is located at 207 S. James Street.
For those who want to warm-up while shopping can do so at Provisions Sports Shop, located at 112 W. Ludington Ave., in downtown Ludington. The store will be open from 9 p.m. to midnight, according to manager Mary Cabot.
Cabot said the store will be offering plenty of sales, like 20% off on all winter clothing, including hats, gloves and winter boots.
“If people are chilly come on into the store,” she said. “It is cold out and we like to have people come in and get warm and get familiar with our store. If they come back to Ludington maybe they will come check us out.”
Other places in the downtown are to get warm include Blu Moon Bistro, Jamesport Brewing Co., Luciano’s Ristoranti, Sandbar, Sportsmans, The Mitten, Tiki and Timbers Bar & Grill.
There will be a New Year’s Eve party at the SandBar with live music and upstairs at Timbers with D.J. Rhet.