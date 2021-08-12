Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy has entered into negotiations to become the next superintendent of Fruitport Community Schools.
Kennedy was unanimously selected by Fruitport's school board over another finalist, Kyle Corlette, superintendent of Delton Kellogg Schools, during a special meeting on Wednesday.
Kennedy became the superintendent of Ludington Area Schools in 2017. He led the district through a $100 million bond proposal and helped establish the Mason County Promise Zone and helped with the sale of Lakeview Elementary School.
According to to a press release from Fruitport Community Schools, Kennedy “expressed excitement and gratitude, stating that he and his family are looking forward to becoming a part of the Fruitport community.”
Dave Hazekamp, president of the Fruitpoty school board, said Kennedy "has all of the attributes that we were looking for in out next superintendent."
“We were looking for someone wha was focused on building strong teams to improve student outcomes,” Hazekamp said. “He has a unique ability to get teams to work together to get good things done for kids.”
Hazekamp said the public support for Kennedy was strong. He said he's never never received as many calls supporting a candidate as he did for Kennedy.
“If things work out for us I have no doubt that Ludington will find a very qualified candidate to pick up where Jason has them," Hezekamp said.
Hazekamp said Fruitport wants to be sensitive to Ludington needs as well as Fruitport’s needs.
“The tradition is never going to be perfect but we want to make sure both schools are prepared if that change happens and when it happens,” he said.
Ludington School Board President Steve Carlson said he's disappointed that Kennedy has entered into negations with Fruitport but he and the board wish Kennedy the best and want him to follow what he thinks is best for his family.
“He has been by any account a great superintendent,” Carlson said. “He has built up a great rapport with the staff and district. He is very well liked in the district and been a very dedicated and hard working superintendent and he has led the district through major initiatives, passage of the school bonded Mason County Promise as well as others.”
Carlson said if Kennedy decides to move on and make that his final decision he will be very missed in the community and district.