Jason Kennedy is on his way to Fruitport Community Schools.
The Fruitport Community Schools Board of Education ratified a contract with Kennedy, the current Ludington Area Schools superintendent, during its regular board meeting Monday, according to Fruitport Board President Dave Hazekamp.
Hazekamp said Fruitport is expecting Kennedy to begin on Monday, Sept. 13.
He said the board wanted to give Ludington Area Schools a chance to find an interim replacement and start the process of finding a new permanent superintendent.
“We know this in not the ideal time for any district to be looking for a new superintendent,” Hazekamp said. “We just went thought this when our superintendent retired.”
Kennedy said it is his intention, when he signs the contract, to resign from his position as superintendent of Ludington Area Schools.
“I do feel it is extremely important to have district leadership through the start of the first day of school,” he said. “Getting through (Sept.) 13 allows for time for the board of education here to develop a transition plan … while (it) conducts a search to find a new superintendent.”
Kennedy said in order to do a superintendent search correctly, it generally takes between 12 and 15 weeks. Ludington’s board began the search process by approving a resolution to use the Michigan Leadership Institute. It was the same organization that led to Kennedy’s hiring in 2017.
Ludington’s board approved a resolution that also including bringing back LHS alum Dave Killips to be the interim superintendent until a full-time hire can be made.
Kennedy said he expects to sign his contract with Fruitport soon, then work toward leaving the district at some point before Sept. 13.
“I would expect that sometime this week the contract would be signed, and I will be (meeting) with (Ludington) Board President Steve Carlson to identify that last day.”