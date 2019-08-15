PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Paul Keson, Pere Marquette Charter Township supervisor, announced on Tuesday that he will be resigning from his position effective Sept. 27 after six years of service with the township.
Keson told trustees and residents at the township’s meeting, he will be leaving to take over for Dick Collins as executive director of the Ludington Mass Transit Authority (LMTA).
Keson said he accepted the position on Monday.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the residents of P.M. Township for the past six years,” Keson said.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.