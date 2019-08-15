Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.