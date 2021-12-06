A social media scam has put Kibby Creek Campground and at least one craft vendor in a tough spot after conning the vendor out of $45 to register for an event that does not exist.
The event was posted on Facebook as “Crazy Daisy Christmas Bazaar,” claiming to be at Kibby Creek Dec. 11-12. No such event has been planned by the campground, which is currently closed for the season.
Kibby Creek’s owners are hoping to get the word out about the scam to make sure nobody else is targeted, according to David Lundin, manager.
“We had nothing to do with it, and we never planned on it,” Lundin told the Daily News.
If enough people have been victims of the scam, Lundin said Kibby Creek is open to the idea of hosting an impromptu craft fair to prevent it from being a total loss for any vendors who might have been taken advantage of.
“To begin with, there was no event at all. … But then (we realized) that there are people who were scammed out of their money,” Lundin said. “If there are enough vendors that were scammed, then we’d like to make it possible for them (to recoup the loss), because it’s not their fault.”
Lundin only knows of one individual who was conned out of a $45 fake registration fee, but any other victims of the scam are asked to send proof of their payment to camp@kibbycreek.com.
“So far we’ve only had one person reach out to us, so we’re not sure if we can do it. … But if vendors signed up (and) if they communicate with us beforehand, maybe we can pull something off,” he said.
He added that there’s no way for Kibby Creek’s owners to know who may have been scammed, since registration fees are not coming to the campground.
“We have no way of reaching these people,” he said.
The fake event was shared in the Ludington Cares Facebook group and elsewhere on social media. Kibby Creek’s owners penned a post to alert to the group that it was a ruse.
“Someone used our family business to scam vendors into paying for a table for a vendor show that didn’t exist, and took the money,” the post stated. “We know that a lot of vendors depend on these shows … If you or someone you know registered for this event, please send Kibby Creek.”
The post urged people to only deal directly with the campground through its Facebook page or via email at camp@kibbycreek.com.
The fake event was first brought to Lundin’s attention in November. He said he initially thought it was an honest mistake, but after attempting to contact the person posting the event, and asking for it to be taken down, he received no response. Then, he said the individual couldn’t be reached.
Regardless of whether a consolation craft fair is held, Lundin said it’s imperative to let people know about the scam.
“The important thing is acknowledging the reality that these scams are going on in the community, and notifying the public about such scams,” he said.
If the campground does end up hosting some kind of craft fair, Lundin said the proceeds will be donated to a local family in need.