KickStart to Career will be hosting its annual Deposit Days Nov. 16-17.
K2C sets up deposit-only savings accounts for all Mason County kindergarteners to help educate and promote financial savings starting at a young age. The program is in its fourth year, under the umbrella of the Community Foundation for Mason County. Along with setting up savings accounts for students, K2C also works with students as they move through school, educating them about saving for higher education and training, independent living expenses and overall fiscal responsibilities that come with adulthood.
Each fall, the incoming kindergarten classes are sent home with piggy banks to collect money to deposit into their savings accounts. The community foundation funds the annual account seed of $50 per kindergarten student through the John & Anita Wilson Family Fund. There are approximately 300 children per grade level in five Mason County public and private schools.
“We wouldn’t even have been able to do this without the Wilsons,” coordinator Julie Van Dyke said. “It really fosters hope in all children in Mason County that they can have these savings accounts.”
Since the program’s inaugural year, businesses and nonprofits have been getting involved by offering fiscal contributions and matches to the students.
Kindergarten through third-grade students get the opportunity to visit local banks and credit unions to deposit their money and to learn why financial institutions are important and how they can offer additional services in managing savings. All savings accounts are housed at West Shore Bank locations in Scottville and Ludington.
Each student is named as the beneficiary on their account and cannot withdraw from the account until they graduate from high school. The accounts stay open until December of the year the child turns 26.
“Funds can be used for any qualifying educational expenses after high school,” Van Dyke said. “Such expenses may include, but are not limited to tuition, mandatory fees, books, supplies, and equipment required for enrollment or attendance, or for any other necessary cost of attending school, including travel to and from school or for school application fees.”
Van Dyke also stated that if a family is in need to access their child’s funds early, they can, but the only funds that are available before graduation are those that that child privately contributed.
“There are certain circumstances where a child might not graduate or maybe their family relocates outside of Mason County,” Van Dyke said. “They can still get the money they contributed, but all the reserve money stays. Even if a family does relocate, they still have the ability to add money to their child’s account, they just wouldn’t receive any of the incentives or matches that are given.”
This year, additional incentives and matches have been made for students participating in K2C, along with those that have been contributing since the beginning. West Shore Bank gives an incentive of $10 to each kindergartener each year. Lake Michigan CPA Services give first graders a $10 incentive each year. This year, Safe Harbor Credit Union is offering a $10 incentive to all third-grade students and any student (grades K-3) participating in Win with Wellness will receive a $10 incentive if they walk or run 100 miles this school year.
In March, in honor of reading month, each school will set a reading goal for students and any student who meets that goal will receive a $5 incentive added to their account.
Ludington Area Catholic students also receive incentives, where first-graders receive up to a $25 match from Adam and Christine Lamb and third-graders receive up to a $25 match from Nader’s Motel and Suites.
“Low-income students with savings of $1 to $500 are three-times more likely to enroll and four-times more likely to complete post-secondary education compared to their peers without savings,” Van Dyke said. “Children’s savings accounts are a strong complement to a college ‘promise’ program like the Mason County Promise, as they create an expectation for continuing education in those that may not otherwise aspire to achieve the Promise.
“We work closely with the Promise board in everything we do. Currently in Mason County, 55% of kids enroll in college, but only 40% complete a program. We encourage so many of our students to let the Promise pay for tuition and then they have their savings accounts to help with their other needs during their post-graduate years.”
For more information about K2C or to donate, email Van Dyke at jvandyke@cffmc.org.
“KickStart to Career is so important to our area children,” Van Dyke said. “It really levels the playing field when each child has something to use that’s going towards their post-graduate career.”