A group of young adults, vacationing in Ludington, created a colorful chalk mural to show the proper way to wear a mask during this pandemic. The kids used images of characters from “Frozen” to aid in their demonstration.
The families created chalk murals on vacations every year that it goes up north on vacation with family and friends, according to Lexi Schnelker of Grand Rapids.
“This year we decided to do a mask theme because of COVID,” said Schnelker. “We decided on Olaf (from “Frozen”) an example to show younger kids how to wear a mask properly.
The mural which stretches along the 400 block of N. Ferry Street and is titled “How to Wear a Mask,” features three drawings of Olaf, the first not wearing a mask, the second wearing a mask incorrectly and third wearing the mask correctly. The mural also features Elsa and Anna wearing their masks correctly.
The images of Elas and Anna were drawn by Abby Schnelker who said she does these murals as a hobby giving her sister Lexi and Reagan Larson credit for the three drawings of Olaf.
The families and friends have been vacationing together from about 11 years. The group first started at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park in Grand Haven and have slowly made their way up the Lake Michigan shoreline to Ludington.
The group said they have done murals in the past of a day at the beach (from morning to evening) to mountain scenes. The group is still deciding what the theme of their next mural will be. One thing is for sure the girls will not run out of chalk anytime soon.