Rain at times Monday forced Mason County District Library employees to make room inside for Tie-Dye Day, a day where kids and some adults create T-shirts using dye and plenty of creativity.
The annual event usually draws a big crowd of children but combined with the rain the library was packed as more than 75 kids created shirts Monday.
“We normally hold tie-dye outside but we were glad to be able to accommodate it at short notice,” said children’s librarian Emily Garland.
Garland said that Tie-Dye Day is probably the second most attended or popular event of the summer behind only Gordon the Musician.
“It is always wonderful to see all of our patrons enjoying the library for other things besides books,” she said. “One of the things we have heard from parents is ‘I do not want the mess at my house.’ That is one of the reasons that we do tie-dye, glitter, paint and Playdough.
“We provide opportunities because they are connected to early learning and early literacy. All of these wonderful movements like stretching rubber bands and twisting shirts and squeezing are all things that help strengthen kids’ hands, help with their writing skills and that is what we are here for.”
Next week the special event is Magician Gordon Russ on Monday. He will be at the Ludington library at 1 p.m. At the Scottville library at 4 p.m. and back in Ludington for an evening show at 7 p.m. He will also give magic lessons on Wednesday, July 5 in Scottville at 11 a.m. and in Ludington at 1 p.m.
The summer reading program theme this year is “All Together Now,” as everyone is to form a community of readers. Every person who signs up is eligible for prizes.
Children can read on their own or listen to someone else read. Time tracking sheets are available for children up to fifth grade. Bingo sheets are provided for teens and adults.
There are programs and events for children, teens and adults of all ages at the libraries in Ludington and Scottville. There are weekly special programs all summer long. The district library lists its activities on its Facebook page and activity calendar on its website. Flyers are also available at either library. All Mason County District Library programs and events are free.