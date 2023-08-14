Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County members Candance Casados and Lenny Feldberg were part of Bee Day at the Mason County District Library on Monday. The event held in Ludington on Monday and to be held on Wednesday in Scottville are part of the library’s summer reading program.
The goal for this week’s activities at the libraries is to give the kids and their family members better understanding of what we as beekeepers do, according to Casados.
“We want to get them thinking about bees, giving them information so that they are not afraid of them and to hopefully spark their curiosity.”
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County, which was co-founded by Feldberg, was established with the intention to provide help in diverse ways to support the life and future of honeybees.
On Monday Feldberg was talking about the tools of the trade for beekeeping. Casados spent time talking about the bee and their behaviors while answering questions from the 20 plus children and adults.
The motto for the beekeepers of Mason County is sharing, mentoring, educating and helping each other for the sake of the bees.
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the third Thursday of the month (March-November) at the United Methodist Church in Scottville. Meetings are free.