SCOTTVILLE — Students from Mason County Central and beyond spent Wednesday night learning about the wide world of Michigan agriculture during an event at the Upper Elementary.
MCC and the Mason County Farm Bureau hosted the Farm Science Lab and Ag Night event, welcoming all students from all local school districts to come learn about farming and its cultural and economic significance in Michigan and nationwide.
Angie Taylor helped spearhead the event, along with Michelle Blodgett, manager of Michigan Agriculture in the Classroom for Michigan Farm Bureau. They’ve worked on the ag night event since before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, and they both said they were overjoyed to finally have it come to MCC.
“We live in an agricultural community, and (we want to) really expose the kids to all the different agricultural jobs and careers that are out there. It’s not just about farming, it’s about the lab work, the tech work behind the scenes. … Just opening the kids’ eyes to food, and agriculture and … and broadening their opportunities to experience the field.”
At the center of the event was the Farm Bureau’s Farm Science Lab, a 40-foot mobile classroom sporting science, technology, engineering and math technology for students to explore. Blodgett was overseeing the lab, and will continue to do so as lessons continue for MCC kids through Friday.
“We travel all over the state of Michigan teaching kids about where their food comes from,” Blodgett said. “The kids in (kindergarten through second grade) are focusing on what a farmer does, who a farmer works with and where their food comes from.
“Third through fifth grade focuses more on the commodities that are grown in Michigan, and what products come from that.”
Lessons include DNA extractions, making soybean lip balm, analyzing corn and more.
There’s plenty of material to draw from, as “we are the second most diverse (ag state) in the nation, behind California,” Blodgett said.
Teaching students about the state’s agricultural diversity and the importance of the state in feeding the nation is key to the lab’s educational programming.
There’s also an emphasis on re-strengthening the roots between farms and other communities, Blodgett said. She stressed that the average Michigan student is three generations removed from direct experience with farming, so another goal is to build those generational connections back up and let kids know that rewarding careers are open to them in the ag field.
Teaching kids about the modern elements of farming is also a primary focus. Blodgett said she tries to work with third- through fifth-graders to relate ag work to things they appreciate. For instance, Blodgett asks students if kids like video games or drones, and when the hands go up, she points out that modern farming is very technology heavy, and that drones are an essential piece of it.
While Michigan Farm Bureau will be at MCC through Friday, Wednesday night’s event was a “unique opportunity to showcase to the community,” allowing students from outside the school district.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Blodgett said. “This is the first time we’ve been in the county, so we’re really excited.”
Several local businesses participated, with activities, booths and food. Greg and Chris Thurow, farmers south of town, grilled hotdogs donated by Sanders; employees from the Mason Lake Conservation District talked to kids about water, soil and natural resource conservation; the Michigan Horse Council was there spreading the word about the council’s 50th anniversary in March 2023; and the Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County talked about bees, just to name a few of the participating organizations.
Taylor said the event was funded through a $1,700 grant, and cost about $3,000 total to put on.
She was thrilled with the outcome, and happy to “partner with our cultural community to recognize everything that’s going on in agriculture.”