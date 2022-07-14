Kids learned about nutrition, gardening and pottery Thursday during the weekly meeting of the Dig It Youth Summer Series at U Dig It Community Garden.
The community garden, which recently joined A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW), hosted about 30 children.
Half of them split off with Kendra Gibson, a nutrition instructor with Michigan State University Extension to explore the garden and do nutrition-related activities, while the other half went with Julia Chambers, president of AFFEW, for a pottery workshop in the pavilion near the garden.
The pairs switched off after two hours in each camp.
Gibson said her group focused on “physical activity and the nutrition component” of what goes on at the community garden.
“The kids learn about the different vegetables that we’re growing, and they get to taste some of them and experience them that way,” Gibson said. “They learn the basics of what it takes to make a garden grow.
“We really try to get their hands in the dirt so they can experience what’s going on and notice if things are producing from week to week … so that they can understand how that seed we planted turned into a fruit or vegetable.”
On Thursday, the kids were making posters with information about fruits and vegetables they’ve planted, grown and samples at the garden.
“Last week they were using their senses to smell and taste and feel spinach, raspberries, strawberries. This week, they’re doing posters that talk about what part of the plant they’re eating … and maybe a fact about it that other people don’t know … and why it’s good for us.”
Gibson said the kids will share their projects at next week’s class.
Meanwhile, at a pavilion a few hundred feet away, Chambers was walking students through the process of making bowls out of clay, using some lessons she picked up at a Native American pottery workshop in Colorado.
Chambers taught the kids how to knead the clay, roll it into a ball and work it into a bowl shape to make pinch pots.
“Knead it into a bowl and smooth out the lines, because when clay dries, it separates, and the cracks get bigger,” Chambers told the class.
The kids used toothpicks to make designs on their projects, or to sign their name.
When students in the class made a mistake, Chambers encouraged them to “do your best.”
“You didn’t learn to ride a bike in one day,” she said.
Red Door Gallery will take the clay bowls students fashioned and place them in a kiln to be bisqued and hardened. Then, in two weeks, Chambers said the group will have a “firing, and it will make the different colors come out.”