More than 50 kids participated in the Ludington Offshore Classic Youth Tournament on Friday.
It was the first time since 2017 that the event has taken place. The tournament was canceled in 2018 and 2019 due to weather. Friday, the weather cooperated but the fishing remained tough as only 36 of the 50 kids weighed in their catches.
Kids were allowed to only weigh in one fish, and one fish stood out amongst the rest. That fish was caught by Chase Anderson, a king salmon weighing in at 28.8 pounds.
Anderson took home first prize, $500, as he fished on the boat Blue Fairways (Appleseeds).
“It is big,” said Anderson when asked about his catch on Friday. The fish was caught around 6:15 a.m., according to Anderson, who said the bite happened while the crew was still setting lines.
“The fish took 500 feet of line,” he said. “The captain chose the order that we got to fish.”
Anderson who was on a boat with three kids got the first fish and it was a dandy.
“It took about 45 minutes to land the fish,” he said. “At first, I thought the fish was little. I was shocked when I first saw the fish. It is the biggest fish I have caught.”
Abby Fay said the king she caught took a long time to reel in and during that time her and Erin Dalton took turns reeling the 21.10-pound salmon.
“We went back an fourth because the arms were getting tired,” she said. “We caught the fish around 9 a.m. up north. When it hit is was taking a lot of line.”
Chad Wojciechowski, of Bendin Metal, said fishing started out slow but about 9 a.m. his boat took a big hit which sent the reel screaming. That took about an hour to reel in not before the line wrapped into three different copper lines. It created a mess, but they did manage to land the fish.
“The kids all ended up netting the fish,” Wojciechowski said. “It was an awesome fish and we got it all on video.”
“The kids tournament went great,” Brandy Miller, President/CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce. “Every kid came in with a smile on their face. They all weighed something, so we are happy that they got out (onto the lake) and to have good weather. We saw some nice-sized fish come in, too. I think everyone was happy.”