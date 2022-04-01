Chloe Kimes returns to Ludington Friday to headline a 9 p.m. show at The Mitten with a full band.
Kimes will take the stage following sets by Grand Rapids-based DL Rossi and Nashville-based Nathan Kalish & his Derechos.
“We are very excited to be a part of bringing live music back to such a beloved music spot in Ludington,” the Mason County native and Mason County Central graduate said in an email before setting out on a week-long-tour starting in Nashville. She’s made home her home in Nashville since 2016 when she began studies at Middle Tennessee State University that led to a bachelor’s degree in music business and songwriting. “I am thrilled to get to play this stage with my full band for the first time.”
The show will be a culmination of a short tour for Chloe Kimes and her full band that started in Nashville before concluding in Michigan.
Nathan Kalish & his Derechos, DL Rossi and others shared the bill along the way.
“I’m so excited to bring my new friends home to Ludington and put this show on,” Kimes said. “It’s going to be an awesome night, packed full with great music. DL Rossi will be kicking things off, then Nathan Kalish and his band and we’ll finish off the night.”
Music runs form 9 p.m. to midnight.
“This tour is unique for us because Nathan and I are doing the whole stretch together. I think Ludington is in for a treat,” Kimes said.
Kimes said playing with a full band “allows for more creativity in the set. I’m playing and traveling in a four-piece now with the same upright bassist who joined me in Ludington last summer, and the addition of a lead pedal steel player and drums. It has definitely allowed me to unlock a bigger sound as well as lean on some of my old-school country influence, but I’m still writing the same love-lost folk tunes I always have and am just trying to make music that further connects with the listeners.”
On her webpage, http://www.chloekimesmusic.com, Kimes describes herself as “unbound by genre” and an inspired storyteller who “pulls influence from the flourishing acoustic music community in her Nashville home, as well as from her backwoods, Michigan roots.”
A singer-songwriter, Kimes “defines the next generation of folk-singing troubadours with an old-soul sensibility for storytelling in a country band outfit” her promotional material states.”
Like almost every musician, the COVID 19 pandemic had sidetracked Kimes until she hit the road in summer 2021 including a well-attended and well-received homecoming concert at Ludington State Park last July that showcased her own songs and some covers. She is on the Friends of Ludington State Park-sponsored series again this summer on July 16.
She’s also working on a new album for release later this year, but isn’t ready yet to share details.
Kalish is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, engineer and wandering storyteller born in Milwaukee who moved around with his missionary parents for most of his formative years. After high school, he spent more than a decade playing bars and honky-tonks for 200-plus shows a year. He now calls Nashville home.
On his latest full-length album, “Great Big Motel Bed in the Sky,” Kalish explores loss and love while being accompanied by his band the Derechos.
The Mitten had established itself as a place to hear music while enjoying Michigan craft beers until the pandemic pulled the plug on the music. Its first live show in more than a year featured the Steel City Rovers for a St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration.
Kimes and company continues that restart headlining a hometown show.