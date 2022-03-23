Hope Lynn Snyder was in court on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, being sentenced in a case in 11th Circuit Court in St. Ignace.
It’s the events following that Friday that have the 41-year-old Kincheloe woman in the Mason County Jail.
Snyder is facing murder, arson and other felony charges in relation to a fire that took place on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Sheridan Township. Jeffrey Grant, 57, died in his residence.
Snyder took Grant’s 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche that day, and she pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted unlawful driving away an automobile in February in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
She was arraigned last Friday on the six felony counts that include murder and arson in 79th District Court in Ludington. She has a habitual offender notice third conviction count that could double the penalties she receives, if she is convicted.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said Wednesday during a press conference at his office the stolen truck was recovered at a hospital in Saginaw on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 — the day after Thanksgiving — and she boarded a flight at MBS International Airport near Freeland. The sole commercial flight airport in Saginaw County is more than 10 miles from a hospital in the city.
She arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, and she was arrested by officers with the airport’s police department, Cole said.
Erica Donerson, a spokesperson for the airport, said Snyder was arrested by Metro Airport Police at 2:45 p.m. that Friday in the McNamara Terminal.
“She was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department,” Donerson said.
Snyder received the previous Friday — on Nov. 19 — a sentence of one year of probation in 11th Circuit Court, according to court records disclosed to the Daily News by the Mackinac County Clerk’s Office and the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office.
She was initially booked into the jail in St. Ignace on two charges — possession of methamphetamines and carrying a concealed weapon — on Sept. 1, 2021, and the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post made the arrest. The case was eventually bound over from district to circuit court, and she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drugs, according to court records entered on Nov. 19 and received by the Mackinac County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 24 — the day before Thanksgiving and two days after the incident in Sheridan Township.
Mackinac County Sheriff Edward Wilk told the Daily News Wednesday that his office assisted with Mason County’s investigators because of the warrant that was issued. Wilk said that because of the nature of the alleged incidents in Mason County, authorities here wanted to ensure that if she were to get out of jail here, she would be housed in the Upper Peninsula.
“They were willing to run down to get her (in the Detroit area),” Wilk said. “The big thing was they wanted to make sure our warrant was still valid and that we would take her (if necessary).”
Cole told the Daily News Wednesday afternoon that Snyder had two warrants for her arrest when she was apprehended at the airport — one from Mackinac County for the probation violation and one from Mason County for unlawful driving away an automobile.
Wilk said that because of the nature of the investigation unfolding in Mason County, the two offices worked together so that Snyder would still be held in jail to face either the probation violation allegation or the stolen vehicle allegation even if either jail were going through restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is very unfortunate that something like this had to come pass,” Wilk said of the murder allegations Snyder is facing in relation to the death of Grant.
Open cases in Alaska
Snyder has four open cases in Alaska. Plus, she was facing an alleged probation/parole violation from another closed case, all according to online court records.
She is facing a felony count and two misdemeanors from an incident on Jan. 8, 2021, in Soldotna, Alaska, at the Kenai Courthouse in Kenai, Alaska, with the case having been reopened. The felony count is possession of a schedule IA or IIA controlled substance on or within 500 feet of school grounds. A schedule IA drug is an opium derivative and a schedule IIA includes drugs such as peyote and PCP.
In the case, one misdemeanor is theft less than $250, a Class B misdemeanor. The other is a Class A misdemeanor of criminal trespassing on land with intent to commit a crime. There is an active bench warrant in this case.
The Daily News attempted to contact the prosecutor’s office in Kinai to ascertain why the case was reopened against Snyder, but did not get a response by presstime.
Snyder was charged in at the Kenai Courthouse with a Class A misdemeanor of violating the conditions of a release for a felony, with the offense date of April 27, 2021, in Anchorage.
Snyder has an open case in Anchorage from an incident on Dec. 1, 2019. She faces four felony charges and a misdemeanor — three Class B felonies of fraud where an alleged use of a device or identification of more than $25,000, a Class C felony of theft of an item valued $750 to $24,999 and a Class A misdemeanor of an item valued $250 to $749.
The final open case Snyder is facing allegations is for a Class A misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license with a previous conviction at the Kenai Courthouse. The alleged incident took place on Sept. 26, 2020.
Snyder has two prior criminal convictions in Alaska, according to online records.
Snyder, who had an alias of Hope Lynn Grimshaw, was convicted of theft of $1,000 to $24,999, a Class C felony in Alaska, from an incident on Oct. 3, 2016. She faced allegations of parole/probation violation relating to that incident on Jan. 16, 2019; March 20, 2019; and March 5, 2020.
She pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of possession of any amount of a schedule IA through VIA on May 6, 2019, from an incident on March 18, 2019, in Anchorage.