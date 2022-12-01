AMBER TWP. — Ludington Elementary School kindergarten students in Lindsey Luce’s classroom toured Nickelson Tree Farm on Thursday afternoon.
The students were the third group of the day, according to Ben Nickelson, owner and operator of Needlefast Evergreens.
“This is a fun time of the year,” he said. “My dad, Jim, started it and it is always one of the best weeks of the season. You get to relax and have fun with the kids.”
Nickelson said one of his favorite things is the questions that the students have. He said this field trip is free to the schools and the Nickelsons have been offering the tour to area school for 39 years.
Only once, during that time, was the tour canceled and that was due to COVID when the schools canceled all field trips.
During the past 39 years there have been many families that have passed through the walls of Needlefast Evergreens.
Nickelson said there used to be class sizes around 25 students.
“There used to be around six classes that came out every year,” he said. “Now we have seven classes of 20. You are looking at 120 to 150 students every year. Over about 39 years you are looking at almost 6,000 kids or so that have come through.”
When the students first arrived at the tree farm, Ben had the students gather around him and asked the kids, “How old do you thing these tree are,” pointing to the trees on the Christmas tree lot.
The kids were surprised to find out that the trees for sale, were not 50 years old but instead between eight to 10-years old.
The students also got some insight on how the trees are measured for height and then color coded. The students also toured the tree nursery.
Nickelson’s will have more students touring the tree farm today.