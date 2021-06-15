The Kinship Caregivers Program comes back.
After being gone for more than a year due to COVID-19, the Kinship Caregivers program from Scottville Senior Center resumes Wednesday.
Bill Kerans, the director of the Scottville Senior Center said he was excited to get the program restarted.
“I’m ecstatic that we’re able to get this started again. We were doing so well when we were interrupted by that darn pandemic,” he said. “So now we’re hoping to get it started again, and build it up even better than before.”
The first meeting will be caregivers only. The first meeting will focus on how the program can safely re-integrate children back into it, as many are too young to be vaccinated from COVID-19. The program hopes to see both children and caregivers present at the meetings by July. Kerans hopes the first meeting will have a good turnout, despite not having children present.
“Who knows, we might get a few more calls from people who weren’t able to necessarily identify that they could attend, but maybe as it approaches they’ll find that they can and we welcome them to give us a call right up until meeting time and come on over,” he said.
A guest speaker from the College for Kids program at West Shore Community College will attend the meeting. A Great Start Program board member will also attend to provide materials to caregivers. Last year before COVID-19 hit, the program had Probate Court Judge Jeff Nellis scheduled as a guest speaker. He, along with a family law attorney, were going to talk to caregivers about the legal aspects of their role in their children’s lives.
“We were just devastated to have to cancel that meeting, and we’re going to contact Judge Nellis who has been very generous with his time and see if we can find time in his schedule for when we could reschedule that meeting,” Kerans said.
Kerans said the community has responded well to the program. Currently, they are focusing on reaching out to more community members who would benefit from the program. Kerans hopes by word of mouth, social media and community news more people become aware of the program in Scottville. He extends his invasion to the caregivers who are interested.
“I wanted to say how much we admire the folks — the grandparents, the aunts, the uncles, and others — who are raising young relatives,” Kerans said. “We think they are heroes for doing that and have such a wonderful impact on the lives of these kids.”
Kerans hopes the program will help more caregivers in Scottville and its surrounding communities.