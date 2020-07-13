Jason Kirkpatrick is going a bit into the unknown as he runs for the Mason County Board of Commissioners, but given what he’s done in his life, he believes he could be a fit.
Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Ludington, and he owns a construction business and Jump Around Fun Center in Hamlin Township. He’s also running for the second district county commission seat against incumbent Gary Castonia for the Republican bid for the seat in the Aug. 4 primary election.
“I’ve always had a feeling inside that I want to help. That’s why I’ve done some of the things throughout my past the way I’ve done them,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to help people and help people that didn’t have a voice.”
Running for office is a bit of a new experience for Kirkpatrick. He said he ran to be his class president at West Shore Community College’s law enforcement program and won. Other than that, this is his first campaign.
“This is a little different. You can’t go door to door and talk to people,” he said. “Some people are open to you coming up with a mask (on) and talking to them. Some people, they don’t. I respect everyone’s view on how they feel. I certainly don’t want to encroach on anybody and make them feel they need to come and talk…
“This can make it harder to get your message out and let people know who you are or that you’re even running. You can’t just knock door to door and put signs in someone’s yard. You have to know them ahead of time,” he said. “The good thing is, (there’s) Facebook (and) social internet stuff that you can get your information out about yourself.”
After graduating from West Shore, he was a police officer at Walkerville for about six years, including when he and his family were living out of state. Now, he’s a licensed builder and he was also a referee for Mason County Juvenile Court.
And more recently, his wife and he opened Jump Around Fun Center & VR. Kirkpatrick said adding the virtual reality allowed for a more well-rounded family experience.
“One of the things we lack in our community is… constructive things for our kids to do,” he said.
The couple have two kids, 12 and 7.
Kirkpatrick described himself as a “conservative Christian who believes in the Constitution.”
“My first and foremost thought is to uphold the Constitution. I will uphold my oath I swore to uphold the Constitution years ago,” he said. “I still believe that today. The Constitution, through the Bill of Rights, it gives us the rights that we have, and I don’t want to see them infringed on.”
Kirkpatrick said many people are afraid to express their opinion because of the backlash they get from it.
“I want to be that voice for them. I want them to know it’s OK to not agree with the popular opinion and be able to express that view and not worry about repercussions from that.”
Issues before the county that he foresees include attempting to bring more year-rounds jobs into Mason County.
“I’d like to help to bring more families into this town and give them a good, healthy, happy lifestyle,” he said. “I see this as my grandparents came here in the early ’70s. They thought this was a great community to come up and raise a family in and build a business in. That’s what they did. I want to help in continuing that not just for my family but for other families that are in Ludington and Mason County.”
Kirkpatrick said there are some issues the county will need to deal with soon, and he would like participate in the process of the revisions in the county’s master plan. He mentioned the roof on the courthouse perhaps needing replaced, and the potential of adding courthouse security.
“There’s some issues there that need to be addressed. If the things need to be done, they need to be done,” he said. “Of course, you’ll have to look at the budget and see where the money is going to come from, (and) if the money is there.”
Should there be a budget crunch at the county level because lost revenues, Kirkpatrick said his chief priority would be ensuring the sheriff’s office and jail were fully funded.
“We can’t be secure without having law enforcement there. That’s one thing that you can’t compromise on in a budget,” he said. “You also have to look at where the budget is… There’s probably some places where you can shift money a little bit, if you need to. Without actually seeing the budget and where the numbers are, it’s hard for me to say. But you’re going to have shortfalls from year to year, just like any business.”
Kirkpatrick said, if elected, he plans to represents the people who put him in office.
“From my perspective, we all have differing opinions. The job as a commissioner is not go up there and give you my opinion. My job is to go up and speak for your opinion. I plan to go up there and speak for what the people in my district want me to speak for,” Kirkpatrick said. “I think it’s pretty important that any elected official, we’re there to represent the people. We’re not there to represent yourself. I think we’re getting away from that in certain aspects.”