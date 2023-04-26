Teaching has given Ludington native Amanda Kistler the chance to see the world, while helping others. She has held jobs, both in and out of the United States, and she is happy to be back close to home.
“This is my 16th year teaching,” she said. “I taught eight years in Chicago, three in Alaska, three in Egypt, and this is my second year at Mason County Eastern.”
Kistler is a second-grade teacher at MCE and she stated that being able to teach in different environments has really opened her eyes about the ever-changing world of education.
“One thing I love about teaching is that it can take you anywhere,” she said. “I’ve taught in the city of Chicago, on an Alaskan island, in an American school in Egypt, and now in rural Michigan. Each school has been a unique experience. I love how education continuously changes and forces us to evaluate our practice and reflect on our methods. Each school has taught me something new about students and learning, and it’s one of my favorite things about this job.”
Kistler grew up on a farm south of Ludington and graduated from Ludington High School. She then went to Hope College and graduated with bachelor’s degree in language arts and elementary education.
“In all honesty, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after high school,” Kistler said. “At the time, I knew I wanted to work in a job that helped others, and teaching seemed like an easy way to do that. I had no idea that it would be so challenging, but also so incredibly rewarding. I have learned so much about myself and the world from my students and colleagues over the last 16 years.”
Kistler stated that when she was young, her teacher took the time to listen to her — she tries to do the same with her students.
“When I was in kindergarten, I forgot to wear green to school on St. Patrick’s Day,” she said. “On the bus ride to school, some of the older kids teased me and told me I was going to get pinched all day for not wearing green. I got to school, clearly distraught. My teacher at the time reassured me that wouldn’t happen, but I was still so upset. She allowed me to make paper shamrocks in the office with the secretary so I could give them out to any other kid who forgot to wear green.
“I think I love this memory so much because my teacher could have just brushed this off, but instead she took the time to listen to my fears, and the small, simple act of allowing me to help my classmates clearly stuck with me. Sometimes it’s the really small things that make an impact.”
No day in the classroom ends perfectly and Kistler said another educator reminded her that sometimes it’s better to go with the flow and embrace what the day brings instead of making a big deal out of something that probably won’t really matter in the long run.
“Teaching is messy and it’s all about grace,” she said. “Give grace to your students. You don’t always know what they are carrying. Give yourself grace as a teacher. You won’t be perfect, and you don’t need to be. Embrace the mess and the failures. Sometimes the best learning happens in those times for you and for your students.”
Kistler stated that it’s the times in the classroom when a student discovers a new ability that makes her want to return to her job everyday.
“I love the moments when students are completely awed by something they have learned,” she said. “I love when you catch them teaching, helping, and encouraging one another. And I love the moments when they take charge of their own learning and begin making their own discoveries. Their enthusiasm is so contagious.”
Students deal with a lot more at school than academics and Kistler said she feels it’s important to remember that every child is going through things that others may not know about.
“I’d love to see an even bigger focus on social and emotional learning in schools,” she said. “I think schools are moving in the right direction, but I’d love to see more extensive training and support for teachers in this area. Kids have a hard time reaching their full academic potential unless they feel safe, loved, and like they belong.”
Working with staff and families is one way Kistler helps her students receive a fuller academic and social/emotional school experience. She stated that having those interactions shows students there are multiple people invested in their futures.
“I really enjoy partnering with parents and families,” she said. “Kids get so excited when their families are part of their learning, too. Having parents volunteer in the classroom is an awesome experience for everyone. My staff at MCE is great. They are some of the most supportive coworkers I have had. They are encouraging, funny, and eager to help. Teaching is one of those jobs where you can’t do it alone, and the staff at MCE is there for you.”
Kistler said that there are times when it can be difficult to keep up with all the demands teachers face.
“I think that education has become so complex,” she said. “Teachers have to wear so many different hats and juggle so many different responsibilities. It can be overwhelming, and it often doesn’t feel possible to do all these things well.”
Teaching all over the world has shown Kistler that no matter where the student is from, they each have their personal strengths and weaknesses and need to be met where they are at in order to help them achieve.
“I’ve learned to truly look for the best in everyone,” Kistler said. “Each student is so unique and has something great to share with the world. We all have such different pasts, but we can find common ground while also embracing and celebrating our differences.
She said she tells her students to take risks, and not to be afraid, because they have “incredible things to offer the world.”