PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Fabian Knizacky has an answer for those who have asked him when he planned on retiring as the Mason County administrator.
That answer is February 2024. He made the announcement Wednesday morning via an email to the staff of the county and a press release to local media.
“Probably, maybe (for) two or three years now, every couple of weeks someone asks me when I’m going to retire just in common conversation,” Knizacky told the Daily News Wednesday afternoon. “I have not gotten the impression (of) when are you going to retire because we’re tired of you. I’ve been here a lot of years, and I’m old enough. Once my wife and I kind of bottomed out of when, I don’t want to duck that question any more.
“The other thing is that this position is important enough that the board needs to take time to do it right. I’m serious about what I say in that they should evaluate what characteristics and strengths the next person needs to have to best lead the county going forward,” he said. “It may not be a carbon copy of me because I have strengths and I have weaknesses, and they need to make that evaluation.”
Knizacky began working as an auditor before joining the public sector with the City of Eaton Rapids. At first he was the city’s financial director, then he became the city manager. Then came the opening for Mason County’s first administrator on Feb. 1, 1994. His final day is slated to be Feb. 28, 2024.
He didn’t think he’d still be in the position today when he took it nearly 30 years ago.
“To quote my wife, I was kind of a wanderer. (I would spend some place) three or four years and I’d move on. Frankly, the board and the people here have always treated me well,” Knizacky said. “I just got into some projects that were going to take long-term to come to completion, so I decided I wanted to stay.
“The other thing that came into play is we had kids. When I started, we did not have any kids. That always settles you,” he said. “Those are just things that caused me to stay. I recognize that I had a good thing here.”
There were several challenges the county was facing when Knizacky was brought on board. The most critical was the poor financial condition the county was in. He was quick to recognize that he didn’t get the county turned around alone.
“I’m only part of it. I can only make good recommendations. But if the board doesn’t buy in on it and make it policy, it doesn’t go anywhere,” Knizacky said. “And then, if we don’t get day-to-day department heads and elected officials to actually implement the ideas, we don’t go anywhere either. It’s a total team process, and it’s worked over the years.”
Part of that is a philosophy on spending that not only didn’t penalize departments, but it also allowed for many of the capital improvements to take place — mostly without adding on debt — such as renovations at the Mason County Courthouse.
“It was showing its age when I first started with the county,” he said. “When I started, we didn’t have air conditioning in the courthouse. Some days there were pretty miserable, but we were able to put air conditioning in and do it in a historically significant way that it doesn’t show that we have air conditioning.
“Other than the jail, we didn’t ask the public for additional funds on any of these projects.”
The expansion of the Mason County Jail from 32 beds to 110 is something that Knizacky is proud of, too. He said getting the millage passed to support the expansion was critical.
“Getting the public to support that project because over the years, the county had a difficult time getting millages to past… So, getting the confidence in the public that we would handle their money prudently was a big thing,” he said.
Another point of pride is getting sewer services extended to the City of Scottville and West Shore Community College.
Once he retires, he plans to remained involved in a handful of organizations in the community including the Ludington Area Catholic Foundation, the Mason County Promise Zone Board and the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame.
Most of all, he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife Vickie Marie and his family.
“My wife’s originally from Florida, and she doesn’t like our winters at all. She’s been going down for a month or so during the winter months by herself, and so it’s time for me to think about doing things that she wants to do,” Fabian said. “She’s put up with a lot of time at home by herself while I’m at meetings. That’s the biggest thing.”
Fabian said the pair plan to travel once retirement does come, and they would like to visit the Northeast or the Black Hills of South Dakota.
“We are thinking about the Northeast part of the country. We haven’t been there, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine areas. We’ve been thinking about that for a fall trip for the colors. I’ve always heard nice things about Mount Rushmore. That’s another part of the country that we haven’t been to.”