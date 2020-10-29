Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal experienced first-hand the changes in how to combat and manage COVID-19 this year, including what his department is going through this week.
The city announced Tuesday that a Ludington Police Department officer tested positive for COVID-19, and that person is quarantined. Three others were in contact with the officer, with two of them receiving a negative test and the third awaiting the results, Kozal said Wednesday.
“I had to rely heavily on the health department on their guidance with not only the positive but also deal with what to do with those who were in close contact,” Kozal said.
Kozal was still the public safety director for the City of Manistee when an officer in its police department contracted the disease in early April. At that time, as the state was going through its shutdown, Kozal had immediate quarantines for those who were in contact with the initial officer that contracted the disease.
“Now with the science, it’s more defined. The health department has rules on contact and a close contact. They were very helpful,” he said. “We had the positive, then we had the exposure, then we went through the close contacts. We had to try to navigate through all of that.”
Kozal was hired in March by the City of Ludington to take over for Mark Barnett, and it was in his final weeks at Manistee that COVID-19 struck his department. He became Ludington’s chief of police in early May.
One of the biggest differences, Kozal said, was in what close contact meant. If contact was greater than 15 minutes for an interview with someone and less than 6 feet away whether there was a mask worn or not, then that’s where the close contact comes into play. Those people who were deemed to be in close contact to a positive case had to self-monitor for symptoms. If that close contact turns into a positive case, then it becomes a task of checking for that person’s close contacts.
Another difference is testing. Kozal said officers have received referrals for tests from the primary care physicians, but testing is not done every week through the department. Rather, the department does a screening every day.
“It’s right by the door. We have to fill it out and check the boxes as far as traveling and contacts. We take temperatures, and see how they’re doing symptomatically. If they do have a couple of symptoms, they notify their supervisor,” Kozal said. “We do that every day.”
It was through the daily screening that led to the department learning of the eventual positive case of COVID-19.
Testing has become more readily available for the public as time progressed, and the results are taking around 48 hours, Kozal said. In April, in dealing with the outbreak within the Manistee department, it took three to five days before results were known.
Kozal said he also had a concern, not just for the physical well-being of those affected or having close contact, but the mental health as well.
“I want to make sure they’re OK, and (we want to) be there for them,” he said.
The experiences both from April and from now reinforce what needs to be done to protect everyone from the disease, Kozal said.
“I try to reinforce it every week,” he said. “We clean our work stations and other areas. We’re wearing masks. In our line of work, we don’t have a choice (about wearing masks and gloves). In public safety, with firefighters, medical first responders, those at the hospital, we have to go and handle the calls. You have to make contact. That’s part of the job.
“When you’re off, you do have a choice. You have a choice of going to the store, going to a family get-together or get a bite to eat. We’re working now to minimize the officers’ exposure as far as our shifts go.”
Kozal said the officer that tested positive, if all goes well, is due back for duty early next week.