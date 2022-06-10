The home of Lori and Bill Kratz has been selected as the June Garden of the Month by the Mason County Garden Club. This lovely landscaped home is located at 914 Woodlawn St., Ludington. There are numerous foundation shrubs and plants at the front of the hilltop home that are both colorful and pleasing to the eye.
Some of the plantings are Weigela Florida, Southern Indian Azalea, Flaky Juniper, Japanese Meadowsweet, Korean Spice Viburnum, Heartleaf Foamflower, Ming Aralia and Hairy Alumroot.
Please take time to drive by and enjoy their attractive home and landscaping.