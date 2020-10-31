SCOTTVILLE — The city commission will bid farewell to Mayor Bruce Krieger and Commissioner Connie Duncil during Monday’s meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at city hall.
The public is asked to participate in the meeting via Zoom.
Both Krieger and Duncil opted not to seek another term during Tuesday’s general election, and, in the notes for Monday’s meeting, City Manager Courtney Magaluk stated that resolutions of recognition will be submitted for both.
Krieger previously told the Daily News there was no specific reason he chose not to seek re-election. He simply said it was “time to move on.”
Krieger has served on the commission twice, occupying the office of mayor since 2016 and previously in the 1970s. He rejoined the commission in 2015 and was appointed mayor for the second time in 2016 following Richard Mackey’s resignation.
Magaluk said he will be missed.
“Personally, I am indebted to him for the knowledge and guidance he has provided me since I took on the role of city manager,” Magaluk wrote of Krieger. “I think I speak for everyone in saying that, while we understand his desire to step back into retirement, his steady presence will be sorely missed.”
Duncil was first appointed to the commission in 2011, and was then elected to two full terms representing the Second Ward.
“Her years of service and are greatly appreciated and worthy of recognition,” Magaluk wrote.
A special organization meeting of the city commission will be held on at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, during which a new mayor will be selected and commissioners will be sworn in.
Regarding the election, Magaluk reminds residents that the polls are at the Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
She said city hall will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for same-day voter registration and for those who wish to drop off absentee ballots.
School resource officer
Also before the city is an agreement with Mason County Central Schools for the three-way school resource officer contract between the city, the school district and West Shore Community College.
“The agreement with West Shore Community College is complete and pending final signatures. Patrol and support will start immediately following finalization,” Magaluk stated. “The parallel agreement with Mason County Central has also been reviewed by the school, with both parties now prepared to sign.”
Other business
The commission is expected to approve a bid for snow removal form Jabrocki Excavating. The cost of plowing will be $60 per hour for the plow truck and $175 per hour for the loader. The cost of city sidewalk snow removal is $55 per hour and sidewalk waiting is $15 a bag.
Magaluk is recommending that the commission approve the contract.
She suggested seeking a two-year term with the possibility of an additional one-year extension, and the seeking of fresh bids after that time.
The commission will also consider approving repairs to a Scottville DPW dump truck totaling approximately $3,250. Magaluk said the funds for the repairs are available in the city’s motor pool fund.
Meeting dates for the year for the city commission, planning commission, Downtown Development Authority, parks and recreation and other committees will also be considered.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87678195489?pwd=VFhuc3BJTHVaaDh3eEZwYnlBRGh3. The meeting ID is 876-7819-5489, and the passcode is 49454. To access the meeting by phone, call (312) 626-6799).