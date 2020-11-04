Nick Krieger, a Democrat, defeated Susan Boes, a Republican, for the 1st District Mason County Board of Commissioners seat, which includes the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Wards in the City of Ludington, 1,193 votes to 1,179.
Krieger retains the seat, which he was appointed to following the death of Wally Taranko in early 2019.
Krieger, who was at the Mason County Courthouse when the results came in late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, was shocked at how close all the races were Tuesday.
“Everything is so close,” Krieger said. “It is almost unbelievable.”
Krieger said, at the time, he had not talked with Boes on the possibility of a recount.
“I appreciate everyone who came out to vote,” he said.
Krieger said he thought either candidate would have been a good choice for the district.
The Daily News was unable to reach Susan Boes at deadline.