Ludington Area Catholic School (LAC) will open its doors for face-to-face learning on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Private, non-profit and other types of schools are required to submit a return-to-school plan to the Michigan Department of Education like public schools.
LAC is working with the Diocese of Grand Rapids, which oversees the school, to develop its plan. It will also run its plan by the parish leadership and its school board before the Aug. 17 submission deadline.
The school will follow all of the governor’s mandated protocols, according to LAC Principal Jan Bigalke.
“We’ve been working together to formulate that plan,” she said. “We have the same protocols as far as face masks, hand sanitizer, screening and social distancing as the governor put into her plan.”
The school is highly recommending K-5 wear masks, even in self-contained classrooms.
“That comes from the health department,” she said. “And anytime they leave the room, they will have a mask on.”
The governor recently released a recommendation that childcare, such as pre-schools, have children over the age of 2 wear masks as well, though it is not required by the executive order. The LAC preschool plans to follow that recommendation as well.
As a registered nurse, Bigalke said handling the health side of this transition was easier for her than it might have been for others.
“I just came from a home care setting. These protocols are second-nature to me. It gives me an eye for certain things others might not think about because I have that health care background. You just walk into a room and take a different look at things,” she said.
For example, after teachers set up their rooms for social distancing, she will meet with them one-on-one to make suggestions.
The school is using “Canvas,” an online education platform, for a seamless transition should the school have to revert to online-only, she said.
The teachers had professional development on the software over the summer.
“It will be our teachers — the same teachers they have in the classroom will be the same teachers they have online,” she said.
Students and parents will be taught how to use Canvas in the first few weeks, Bigalke said.
The lower elementary students have iPads while the upper elementary students use Chromebooks.
“Students are one-to-one for online devices,” she said.
Most importantly, Bigalke said the school is working closely with the local health department.
District Health Department No. 10 released an information packet related to schools on July 30. The COVID-19 Return to School Toolkit for schools and parents is available online at www.dhd10.org.
“If we have any cases, or any suspicious cases, our first call is to the health department. They will dictate what we do next,” she said. “(The diocese) instructed us that the health department is our new best friend. That way there is no second-guessing by the principal.”
Based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the health department recommends parents monitor their children for symptoms, while schools provide a secondary check for fevers and other COVID-19 symptoms if needed.
The staff will all be required to do a health screening each day before coming to the school, which they will submit to Bigalke.
“The only thing that has been a little daunting is that it changes. Every time you turn around there’s a new executive order or a new recommendation. You have to be very flexible and ready to change plans,” she said. “The nice thing is we’ve had time to prepare, unlike (the spring).”
Health department with the assist
District Health Department No. 10 connected with schools early on about re-opening for in-person learning, according to Jeannine Taylor, public information officer.
“Dr. Jennifer Morse, the medical director, and our team reached out to schools to help them with planning for reopening,” she said.
Morse sits on state-wide committee with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDDHS), which developed the return-to-school tool kit.
“She was very instrumental in putting that together. That tool kit is being used across the state. The good thing is that tool kit messaging and guidance is consistent for schools across the state,” Taylor said.
The health department started to call schools, soon realizing they needed to communicate more often.
“They needed more than just one call, so we established a weekly call with all the schools in (District No. 10’s) jurisdiction invited to join us,” she said.
School administrators in a three-district area which Morse oversees — District Health Department No. 10, Mid-Michigan District Health Department and Central Michigan District Health Department — are invited to the calls.
The first few calls were presentation-heavy so Morse could update the administrators on changing guidelines, Taylor said.
“Things change so rapidly. As soon as you get a toolkit together, the next thing you know, the guidelines have changed,” she explained. “These calls are designed to update on any changes and to have a period of question and answer.”
The calls were scheduled through the end of August, but at the request of participants, the plan is to continue having the weekly calls going into the school year.
“The health officers on the calls talk about the importance of following the guidelines and the best ways to keep schools open is everyone working together including parents, students, teachers and faculty... so we can keep schools open,” Taylor said.
The calls are recorded and available for anyone to view on the health department website under the coronavirus “Guidance for Reopening” section.
In addition to the toolkit, the health department shared a “School Reopening FAQs Sheet”; infographics in English and Spanish explaining the process if there is a confirmed case at a school; and a recording of Morse explaining the “Mi Safe Start Map.”
“There are a lot of resources on our website,” Taylor said.
The interactive Mi Start Map, available at www.mistartmap.info, shows positive test rates over time — indicating the rate of spread in a community — which allows the health department to determine the risk level of in-person school for each county.
Morse’s video explains how school leaders can read the map and apply it to their districts.
“We want to keep communication lines open,” Taylor said. “We want schools to partner with us to keep us notified. It’s just a good partnership we have with schools. The calls have been so well received and very appreciated by the schools.”