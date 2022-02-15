Ludington Area Catholic received a $10,000 grant from the House of Flavors Inc. on Monday to help the school with their budgetary needs.
“We are so thankful to House of Flavors, Inc./Protein Foundation for their ongoing support of Christian education here at LAC,” said Jan Bigalke, principal of LAC. “We are grateful for the many ways that they reach out to support our Ludington community and its residents through their grant program.”
The grant on Monday was awarded by Sarah Holmes, vice president of finance, to the school.
Holmes said one of the company’s main missions is to give back a percentage of our profits, not only to the community but to other non-profit organizations as well.
“House of Flavors in the main funding engine to the Protein Foundation,” she said. “The Protein Foundation is an organization that our owners started years ago, it has always been their mission to give back.”
Holmes said there is a grant process they go though as well as seeking out non-profit organizations that fit within our mission and vision.
“A percent of the percent go toward a Christian-based organization, the other part of it go to non-profits that we feel fits our vision,” she said.
House of Flavors has awarded grants to many non-profit organizations and christian based organizations throughout Mason County and surrounds counties.